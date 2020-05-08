JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole High School is No. 1.
U.S. News and World Report has ranked the high school the best in Wyoming in its annual rankings. This is the sixth year in the past eight that JHHS has taken the top spot.
The publication uses a variety of metrics to rank the schools, with a heavy focus on college readiness and advanced classes. Jackson Hole High School was first in the state in both the college readiness rank, which tracks how many students pass at least one advanced placement or international baccalaureate class, and the college curriculum breadth index, which tracks how many pass more than one.
Essentially, the school's focus on advanced placement classes (73% of JHHS students took at least one) helped earn it the top spot. The 14:1 student-teacher ratio probably didn't hurt either.
The rest of the top 10, in order, are:
- Sheridan High School
- Lander Valley High School
- Cokeville High School
- Dubois High School
- Worland High School
- Central High School
- Kemmerer High School
- Burlington High School
