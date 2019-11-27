RIVERTON (WNE) — Phone tapping helped the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation identify a presumed methamphetamine conspiracy between Lander, Wyoming, and Salt Lake City, Utah.
29-year-old Breeanna W. Hildner was under investigation by DCI agents, who reported intercepting texts between her and suspected conspirator, Christopher Nelson last summer.
According to court documents, Nelson sent Hildner a text message that read “400 zipper unless u get 4 then it’s cheaper.”
DCI agents believe “zippers” to be ounces of meth.
Nelson texted Hildner again June 23, stating “I’m gonna go to the lake today if u wanted to add to my funds or even take me today that’d be cool.”
The response was “I don’t send but I have a benji” and “And where and through west union?” Then, “If I send I want 2 for 1.”
Texts followed which arranged an alleged transfer of money to Utah.
Records from Western Union indicate that Hildner sent $150 from 195 Main Street in Lander, to Nelson at 2025 S 900 W Street in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 24.
A confidential informant confirmed that the transfer of money to Nelson was to purchase meth, gas, and snacks for Nelson while he was in Utah. Hildner is reported to have received two ounces of meth pursuant to the transfer.
Hildner is being prosecuted in Fremont County District Court and could face up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if convicted on all charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.