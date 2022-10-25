POWELL (WNE) —A Powell resident faces felony charges of strangulation of a household member and third or subsequent offense for domestic battery.
Jose Marcos Cuellar was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then girlfriend on North Bernard Street on Sept. 18, according to the affidavit written by Powell police officer Tye Reece McLain.
According to the affidavit, the Powell Police Department was contacted by Cuellar’s former girlfriend. Cuellar could not immediately be found, but was later found hiding behind a fence and a garage.
The woman was transported to Powell Valley Hospital, where she later told McLain she had been hit at least three times in the face with a closed fist. She had a split lip and markings on her throat.
McLain discovered after arresting Cuellar that he had been convicted of domestic battery in 2019 and 2020.
Strangulation of a household member can carry up to 10 years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine or both. A third or subsequent offense for domestic battery also carries up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
Cuellar is currently being held on a $25,000 cash only bond.
If he is released, his conditions prevent him from having any contact with the victim or visiting her residence.
An arraignment for Cuellar is currently scheduled for November 15.
This story was published on Oct. 25, 2022.
