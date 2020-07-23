Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23

Albany: 31

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 17

Carbon: 37

Converse: 2

Crook: 0

Fremont: 81

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 106

Lincoln: 23

Natrona: 25

Niobrara: 0

Park: 33

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 6

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 46

Teton: 72

Uinta: 30

Washakie: 4

Weston: 1

Total: 529

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23

Albany: 66

Big Horn: 29

Campbell: 82

Carbon: 40

Converse: 19

Crook: 9

Fremont: 383

Goshen: 9

Hot Springs: 13

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 275

Lincoln: 51

Natrona: 156

Niobrara: 1

Park: 86

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 31

Sublette: 12

Sweetwater: 194

Teton: 218

Uinta: 183

Washakie: 40

Weston: 3

Total 1,922

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 19

Carbon: 19

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 57

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 125

Lincoln: 22

Natrona: 27

Niobrara: 1

Park: 10

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 9

Sublette: 6

Sweetwater: 13

Teton: 36

Uinta: 42

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 424

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23

Albany: 43

Big Horn: 28

Campbell: 83

Carbon: 22

Converse: 28

Crook: 9

Fremont: 349

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 20

Laramie: 292

Lincoln: 50

Natrona: 157

Niobrara: 2

Park: 63

Platte 4

Sheridan: 34

Sublette: 15

Sweetwater: 159

Teton: 181

Uinta: 195

Washakie: 36

Weston: 2

Total: 1,794

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.