Obey the signs
From the July 12 Buffalo Bulletin:
For weeks muddy conditions on the Bighorn National Forest have been the norm. Some roads have become impassable, exacerbated by irresponsible motorists. It has become all-too-familiar to witness or hear about travelers and recreationists stuck on muddy mountain roads, despite the warnings from the U.S. Forest Service.
Repairs necessitated by these incidents can strain limited resources, resulting in longer closures that impact everyone’s access to the forest. Moreover, travelers risk damaging their equipment and personal property, potentially requiring assistance from search and rescue teams if they become stuck overnight.
We get it. The winter was long, the spring was wet and cold, and now that the calendar says it is summer, we are all itching to get out and enjoy ourselves.
But don’t let your desire to enjoy the Bighorn National Forest do long-term damage to this wonderful resource that was set aside for the benefit of all of us.
An abundance of snow melt and spring rains created unusually soft, muddy roads and trails in the forest. And while we would like to report that after observing these conditions, motorists turned around, that was not always the case. Some drivers attempted to drive vehicles or ORVs through some very tough conditions and wound up getting stuck and causing very real damage to roadways.
Photos posted by forest officials to Twitter and Facebook show pickup trucks and off-road vehicles up to their axles in mud. The damage caused by vehicles on saturated roads exacerbates the problem. Deep ruts and trenches not only hold more water but also impede drainage, leading to water-filled holes and washed-out culverts. The force exerted while attempting to free stuck vehicles further displaces soil, resulting in increased erosion. Repairing these routes can be expensive and may require longer closures.
In many places, users left the roadway and drove cross country, causing surface disturbance — surface disturbance damages vegetation and can create conditions that allow invasive species to take root.
In response, Forest Service officials have closed roads to prevent further resource damage while roads dry out. Other roads are closed as repairs are completed.
But even road closures and barricades haven’t been enough to dissuade all forest users. And it’s not just out-of-staters who are disobeying the closures. There have been more than a few locals who have required a tow truck to get out of a mudhole. If you see a barricade or one of those bright orange “Road Closed” signs, it is not just a suggestion for those “less experienced” mountain motorists. It is meant for you.
Now officials fear that if additional stretches of roadways are damaged or incur even more damage, the Forest Service won’t have the manpower or the funds to repair those roadways before winter.
The Forest Service has a very limited road maintenance budget — about $50,000. For comparison, Johnson County’s road and bridge department’s annual budget is just north of $2.6 million.
As Forest Service officials have pointed out, locals need to lead the way on this and demonstrate the best and most ethical behavior, that includes observing all forest signage and obeying all road closures.
Transparency a needed first step in temple debate
From the July 17 Cody Enterprise:
It’s clear from our last few weeks of letters to the editor and website comments that those for and against the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Cody are deeply entrenched in their opinions, and anger on both sides is bubbling to the surface.
How do we cool down the conversation and return to civility? There is no easy answer, but we believe it starts with honesty and facts, both of which can cut through an abundance of rumors.
Unfortunately, the church has been rather reluctant to provide much information to the Cody Enterprise beyond what is in the city’s planning documents. And that means a lot of relevant questions have gone unanswered.
Consider some of the questions one of our reporters recently sent to LDS officials that the church declined to respond to: Why was the Skyline Drive site chosen? Did anyone from the church talk to the neighbors beforehand? Were there any alternative locations considered?
We don’t blame the church for wanting to steer clear of a contentious discussion. But in doing so, they contribute to the conflict. Not answering the questions of the Enterprise and the average Cody citizens gives the impression — rightly or wrongly — that the church has something to hide. And that allows rumors to fester and grow.
In an early June conversation with the Cody Enterprise, the church’s Director of Media Relations Doug Andersen said, “We want something (a temple) that will be a positive contribution to this community. And that means (listening to) more voices … This means all of us collectively — even those of us who are not of our faith — figuring out what’s best for this particular community.”
We applaud Andersen for that sentiment and agree with it wholeheartedly, but working together requires open and honest communication from the church. Now is the time for the church to display its commitment to transparency and communication.
— Stephen Dow
County pay raises will help recruit, retain
From the July 12 Cody Enterprise:
The recent decision by the Park County Commissioners to increase employee wages should provide a two-fold benefit for helping recruit and retain competent employees.
Like all employers in the area, Park County has a difficult time filling some entry-level positions. The newly approved “temporary pay plan” for provisional and temporary employees should help ease that situation.
Under that plan, employees in those entry-level positions will be paid between $13 and $18 per hour in their first year. That pay scale should at least bring them in line with pay in other entry-level positions around town.
With the guaranteed yearly 25-cent per hour pay increase and the additional benefits from a county job, that will help recruiting.
Additionally the commissioners voted to provide “step increases” that can be distributed to employees based on merit. They will be dispersed at the discretion of each department head.
Raises based on an employee’s performance should reap benefits for the county allowing it to retain good employees by rewarding them.
It could be argued that in government, “step increases” might be handed out to the employees the department head likes rather than those who deserve the raise.
We don’t believe Park County government supervisors are less honest than supervisors in the private sector.
Competent, hard-working employees should be rewarded for their efforts, and the merit pay is deserved.
It is unfortunate that hiring and retaining employees have become so difficult for both the public and private sectors. Whether that is caused by the pandemic, too many federal handouts, inflation or a combination of causes, it has become a fact of life.
The county can’t fulfill its responsibilities without employees, and the recent pay increases were necessary and should greatly mitigate the situation.
— John Malmberg
Transparency steps are positive
From the July 11 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
If sunlight is the best disinfectant, the board of St. John’s Health is working to clean up its practices.
The most recent meeting of the Teton County Hospital District Board of Trustees indicates a desire to conduct public business with more transparency. As the Board has received scrutiny from constituents, trustees have responded by taking steps toward compliance with Wyoming’s public meeting laws.
Board Chair Katharine Conover-Keller appropriately requested that trustees make every effort to appear in person at monthly meetings, which is undoubtedly the best way to conduct public business.
Also, for the first time since the pandemic began, members of the public will be allowed to attend in person. Preserving a video option for remote viewing is important for those who are unable to attend but wish to observe.
It’s important to note that St. John’s is a public hospital with publicly elected trustees. All publicly funded organizations in our democracy thrive on open dialogue, public discourse and engaged citizens. By overseeing the actions of elected officials, journalists and the public contribute to the health of publicly funded institutions by facilitating an exchange of ideas, highlighting important issues, and promoting transparency and accountability.
Rising numbers of requests for public records have become burdensome for staff, and the board’s decision to use a new digital platform for electronic communications is one solution for publicly searchable interactions between board members. Time will tell if this tool creates more transparency; let’s all remain optimistic about its functionality in shining light on hospital business.
The future of our community hospital is bright, but the realities facing rural health care are increasingly challenging. St. John’s Health staff has done a tremendous job of collecting national awards and recognition for outstanding care. Locally available health care resources in such a remote location as Jackson are unique and vital.
When St. John’s Health staff has the support and guidance of a high-functioning board, it can operate in providing the highest level of care. The most recent efforts by medical center CEO Jeff Sollis and his human resources team to better understand employee satisfaction and engagement are important, as staff surveys show a decline in overall job satisfaction since the pre-pandemic era.
Community health care supports life at every stage in this beautiful, isolated place. We appreciate the work of the board and the staff in providing care to all of those in need. A healthy population makes for sustainability. It’s endlessly comforting to have a great community hospital that truly welcomes anyone in need.
State leadership’s devotion to Freedom Celebration great to see
From the July 11 Powell Tribune:
That small town with long streets phrase? It resonated July 3 at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park in Cody, as everyone there was able to walk right up to their state’s top leadership, in Cheyenne and Washington, D.C., to shake a hand and chat.
For most of the politicians, elections are not yet breathing down their necks. It was simply a chance for people to look their political leaders in the face and talk. No surprise, I’d say that’s still the best way to communicate, especially when it’s people you may disagree with.
And, yes, the Freedom Celebration is hosted by the Park County Republican Party, but it was an event open to all, naturally including those who may not agree with our all red state delegation, not to mention local, politicians. So, hats off to all of those who did show up and made themselves available — new Secretary of State Chuck Gray even shouted out his cellphone number to the crowd. In a state where Republican politics can often seem about as divided as the blue-red divide nationally, it says something to see Gov. Mark Gordon chat amiably with a bunch of people who may very well have backed his last gubernatorial opponent, Brent Bien, the day’s keynote speaker.
And, going back to that classic Wyoming phrase, Cheyenne is a long way from Cody, Powell and the rest of the Big Horn Basin. Heck, if I watch “local” TV news it’s broadcast from another state. And, while it’d be nice to see our state leaders make the 25-minute drive from Cody to Powell more often, it’s still an honor to have them all come to the region, and many make a habit of it.
It’s easy to look at a politician’s actions and cynically see them as always campaigning, always out for themselves. But these are our fellow Wyomingites, and in making themselves so available, they are making a point not to be seen as being on some sort of pedestal, but instead as fellow citizens, who happen at the moment to be in leadership positions. Talk to them in person, and you hear far more than campaign speak. It’s not uncommon for them to open up about their personal lives, of their own struggles and those experienced by many others around the state, and how they deal with them. It’s a time to compare shared passions — I heard at least one mention of fall huntings tags acquired or not — and hopes for the future.
So, while it may be a long street from this area to the state capital — we won’t even talk about the distance to Washington, D.C. — it’s nice to see it being traveled so frequently.
— By Zac Taylor
They’re everywhere
From the July 13 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Scammers are targeting us all and they seem to be coming at us from every which way. There are lottery scams, package delivery scams, open enrollment for benefits scams, utility delinquency scams, identity theft scams and the list goes on and on.
Several years ago, scammers primarily targeted senior citizens who they believed were the most vulnerable. They have advanced their scams to a point where each and every one of us is vulnerable.
Their tactics have improved to a point where they are tricking people of every age and every walk of life.
A story on page 7 of this issue describes a scam reportedly going on in Cody where a person claiming to be a law officer is scamming the community.
To say the least, our trust has been seriously violated.
The old saying of “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” won’t even begin to keep you safe. Scammers are convincing, enough so they are threaten jail time, fines, utility shut off, etc.
It is a good policy to never give any personal identifying information to anyone unless their identity can be verified.
Do not open or click on emails or text messages that appear to be phishing for information.
Just as you have a family plan for an emergency such as a fire or natural disaster, it is a good idea to have a conversation with family members about how to recognize and avoid the many ways scammers are trying to access your identity and ultimately your money.
Scams, scams, everywhere a scam. Stay safe out there.
Gov. Gordon needs to get fired up, make a real impact for Wyoming
From the July 15 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
In many ways, Mark Gordon is a quintessential Wyomingite.
The state’s current second-term governor hails from the small north-central town of Kaycee, population 247. He grew up on the family ranch, learning quickly how important it is to always be there for your neighbors, regardless of whether you agree with them politically.
When you talk with him, that commitment to personal relationships shines through, as he listens closely, focuses on what you’re asking or sharing with him, and then offers his own take on the issue at hand.
Throughout your conversation, you’ll sense a strong desire to move Wyoming forward in important ways, while avoiding negative outside influences and maintaining the independent spirit that made our state so attractive in the first place.
You also quickly learn that Gov. Gordon is a deep, philosophical thinker — a man who would rather read Jonathan Haidt’s “The Righteous Mind” than the latest mass-market paperback. As any leader worth their salt does, he thoroughly researches the issues on his plate, and he has opinions about all of them.
The big question, though, is what does he do with that information?
During a wide-ranging, hourlong conversation Monday afternoon with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board, Gov. Gordon addressed a variety of questions designed to drill down into the issues that most directly impact the state’s residents. We covered affordable housing, property tax relief, access to health care, mental health/suicide, diversifying the economy, keeping/attracting young people, energy development, wildlife and the current state of political discourse in Wyoming, among others.
On some of the topics, such as improving access to mental health care statewide and reducing Wyoming’s highest-in-the-nation per-capita suicide rate, it was clear the governor was determined to change things for the better. On this issue, he has hosted two summits so far to raise awareness and help break down the stigma surrounding mental health. He also expressed frustration that the Legislature failed to fund the 988 suicide hotline trust fund it created earlier this year.
When the conversation was over, though, we felt a bit like the well driller who unexpectedly hits a thick layer of bedrock — with enough persistence, you might get to the goal, but it won’t be easy.
Unfortunately, the same is often true of trying to get anything resembling a solid, detailed plan from Wyoming’s top elected leader that moves us past discussion and into action.
Take, for example, the important issue of access to all forms of health care. The governor says he agrees with the premise that everyone should have health insurance coverage and be able to get preventative care. How to achieve that goal is the question.
Some will say that’s not a fair example, since even at the national level, we haven’t been able to figure out how to provide universal coverage without socializing our medical system. To that, we say, if the least-populated state in the country, with some of the largest savings accounts, can’t do it, how can a nation of 334 million?
The most frustrating part of Gov. Gordon’s answer to our question on this topic was his parroting of the standard Republican talking point with regard to expanding Medicaid eligibility:
“My biggest concern with Medicaid expansion is we don’t know what the bill is going to be down the road. And if you look at the experience of some of the other states, that has become a larger and larger percentage of what their state requirement is.”
The problem with that answer is that it fails to address why the state’s leaders refused to accept the 100% federal coverage for Medicaid expansion when the Affordable Care Act was first passed in 2010 and then gradually increase the state’s portion as the feds reduced theirs (in 2020, that percentage bottomed out at 90%, and it’s not allowed to go lower, whereas the state covers up to half of traditional Medicaid costs, and Wyomingites’ federal tax dollars continue to pay other health care in other states). Had they done that, there might not be so much fear of the unknown at this point — fear that seems to keep the state stuck in neutral.
Wyoming and nine other states have collectively left an estimated 2.1 million Americans in the so-called “coverage gap,” meaning they make too much money to qualify for the low-income insurance program but not enough to be able to afford to buy insurance on the open market.
When asked how to address this problem, and reminded that Montana has somehow made it work, Gov. Gordon said, “So, is there actually something we can do there, which is a little bit what Montana did with their health care system, or with their health insurance system? It’s slow, it’s slow going. I mean, it really is. And you know this, as well ... it’s got to come out of the Legislature, either that or the citizens of Wyoming, you’re gonna have to unite on this.
“But what we focused on are the things that we can accomplish, and noticing that there are emerging gaps that are just getting bigger, and we can yell and scream about whether Medicaid expansion is the solution or not, but we still have this creep that is, you know, workforce-related, EMS-related, primary care-related, insurance-related, (Pharmacy Benefit Managers)-related, you know, all of these things ... My view is, a little bit the way (U.S. Sen. Mike) Enzi did, let’s take each of these and try to work to find the solution.”
None of that sounded like a concrete plan to us, so we pressed the issue further. How, we asked, can the state of Wyoming provide health insurance for people at all income levels to help ensure a stable, quality workforce, which seems so hard to come by post-pandemic?
At that point, Gov. Gordon suggested the possibility of joining with another nearby state, like Colorado or Montana, to give Wyoming residents more insurance options than just Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Or, “If there is something that we can do, that basically says the state of Wyoming is going to be an insurer for everybody — state of Wyoming, not the federal government — let’s understand what that looks like. Are there costs and benefits to that analysis? Because, to your point, we’ve got to have health insurance that is accessible and affordable. And, that’s got to be forever.”
Again, we have no doubt the governor would like to solve the problem. What we don’t hear is him publicly challenging the Legislature to take meaningful action or offering a definitive plan of his own.
Gov. Gordon is right when he says Wyoming doesn’t need an official who is a “blowhard,” or, based on his experiences on the ranch, someone who “(runs) into the corral, whooping and hollering and making a big scene ... because that would just wreck things for everyone else.” But we do need a leader willing to use the bully pulpit to push people in the right direction.
Throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic, he did just that, holding regular news conferences and taking responsibility for the difficult decision to cancel large events like Cheyenne Frontier Days. As some residents came to Cheyenne to protest ongoing mask mandates, he even faced off with them in front of the Capitol, both hearing them out and responding.
As his website says, Gov. Gordon was “re-elected on Nov. 8, 2022, with 79% of the vote, the largest win of any gubernatorial candidate in Wyoming history and the largest margin of any gubernatorial candidate in the nation in 2022.”
During the remaining three-plus years of his second term, we hope to see the governor use more of that political capital in ways that make a real difference for those who showed such strong faith in him. Plus, as one member of our board said, time has proven that “a Mark Gordon fired up is the best Mark Gordon.”
On a variety of issues right now, Wyoming needs — and deserves — the best Mark Gordon it can get.
David Adler: Declaration of Independence: advancing American ideals
The Declaration of Independence — its words, elements and ramifications — remains profoundly relevant in America. As the founding document of the world’s longest running democracy, and the ultimate expression of the ideas, values and principles that culminated in the American Revolution, it certainly deserves a special place in our national consciousness, debates, policies and laws.
The celebration of the Declaration, from coast to coast on July 4, unites the nation in civic idealism in a way that no other national holiday can. Students recite memorable lines from America’s political creed, unique to the world at its birth. Parades and fireworks celebrate liberty and independence and commemorate the vision and courage of the men in Philadelphia who signed the Declaration despite the risk to life and limb that their signatures invited. Government officials read proclamations and deliver speeches invoking its values and themes. The full day of celebration suggests possibilities for civic education.
The celebration — and cerebration — of the Declaration yields important discussions about its origins and intellectual influences, as well as critical questions about the means of its fulfillment. Let us consider today, two cornerstones, the principle that “all men are created equal,” and the premise that “just” governments derive their legitimacy from the consent of the governed. Both assertions were radical for their time and drew upon the work of dissidents — the Levellers and Diggers — in 17th Century England.
Abraham Lincoln, our poet president, described the Declaration as “the sheet anchor of the Republic,” a charter that set forth a new American creed, announcing to the world the birth of a nation “conceived in liberty,” dedicated to the proposition that “all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights,” including “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” For Lincoln, the institution of slavery meant that the Declaration was speaking not of rights for all in 1776, but rather of “aspirational rights” that could be achieved once the nation reached political and social maturity.
The fulfillment of this cardinal principle of republicanism awaited the drafting and ratification of the 14th Amendment which, in addition to protection for due process and the privileges and immunities of citizenship, guaranteed the “equal protection of the law.” This historic provision, however, was soon deprived of its majesty through Supreme Court decisions, Jim Crow and segregation laws that relegated Black Americans to second class citizenship.
Drained of its promise, the premise of equal protection found critical support in a series of decisions beginning with Brown v. Bd. of Education (1954), that struck down segregation in public schools and affirmative action programs that began to level the playing field. The Court’s ruling last week striking down affirmative action in universities raises deep concerns about the future of opportunities in higher education for underrepresented communities.
America’s assertion of independence rested on the embryonic idea of popular sovereignty, the premise that the authority and legitimacy of government are derived from the consent of the governed. That assertion, the offspring of English dissidents who rebelled against the authority of the monarchy, justified the American Revolution. Indeed, the long list of grievances against England featured mostly prominently the colonists’ outrage at the specter of being subordinate to parliamentary authority — including taxing powers — without representation. Few sentiments in Americans’ political memory banks rival in familiarity the rallying cry of the revolution: “no taxation without representation.”
That philosophical cornerstone of the American rebellion has faced stern challenges in our history, particularly when it involves denial of voting rights. The 15th Amendment and the 19th Amendment remedied denial of the franchise to Blacks and women, respectively, but the embarrassing fact of denial of voting representation in Congress to those Americans who live in Washington, D.C. is an affront to those colonists who gave their lives in the revolution for the right to voting representation in Parliament.
Let us stamp that inequality and deprivation of a foundational right with an exclamation point. The population of Washington is approximate to that of Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
We can ask residents of these great states how they would feel if, say tomorrow, they awakened with news that they were denied representation in Congress. Who would speak for them on the great issues of the day, issues affecting their regions and home life? Would such a denial move them to urge voting representation in Congress for fellow Americans who also pay taxes and go to war to defend the nation and, in the end, bear the same obligations and duties of citizenship that they do?
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
