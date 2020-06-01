GREEN RIVER (WNE) -- A Rock Springs man is facing a potential 240-year prison sentence if found guilty of possessing child pornography.
James Adam Gehring, 34, of Rock Springs, is charged with 24 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.
“We are aware of approximately 2,000 images of child pornography,” Teresa Thybo, chief deputy Sweetwater County attorney said during Gehring’s initial appearance hearing Friday afternoon.
Thybo said the state decided not to charge for each alleged pornographic image because it would have overloaded their system, opting to file 24 charges instead. Each count carries with it a potential maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of not more than $10,000. He was arrested Wednesday following a joint investigation between the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Gehring made his initial appearance before Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones through a video conference between the court and the Sweetwater County Detention Center, visibly crying as Jones read each charge against him.
Thybo said Gehring was a flight risk, which necessitated her recommendation to set bond at $250,000. She also said he was a danger to the community, claiming multiple children were victimized in the images. She recommended modified bond conditions which prohibit Gehring from having contact with minors. Jones agreed with both recommendations when he established Gehring’s bond at $250,000 cash or surety.
“I can’t make bond, I’m stuck here,” Gehring said.
