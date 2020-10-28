The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased for the 22nd consecutive day Wednesday, growing by 141 with the reporting of 253 new confirmed cases around the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said new confirmed cases were seen in all but one of Wyoming’s counties on Wednesday.
The new confirmed cases, along with 87 new probable cases and 199 reported recoveries, left the state with 3,964 active cases, an increase of 141 over Tuesday.
Albany County had 665 active cases; Laramie County had 583; Natrona County had 501; Campbell had 480; Fremont had 352; Park had 291; Sheridan had 235; Lincoln had 93; Platte had 83; Sweetwater had 81; Big Horn and Converse had 77; Carbon and Goshen had 62; Uinta had 61; Weston had 60; Teton had 51; Johnson had 50; Crook had 37; Sublette had 25; Washakie had 20; Hot Springs had 12, and Niobrara had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every Wyoming county except Niobrara reported an increase in laboratory-confirmed cases Wednesday. Fremont County had the highest number of new cases at 47, while Albany County had 31 new cases and Natrona had 29.
The 253 new confirmed cases brought the total number of confirmed cases seen since the coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 10,288.
The addition of 87 probable cases brought the total number seen since the pandemic began to 1,858.
The 199 recoveries reported Tuesday meant that of the 12,146 people diagnosed with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases since mid-March, 8,105 have recovered.
