Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Albany: 665

Big Horn: 77

Campbell: 480

Carbon: 62

Converse: 77

Crook: 37

Fremont: 352

Goshen: 62

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 50

Laramie: 583

Lincoln: 93

Natrona: 501

Niobrara: 6

Park: 291

Platte: 83

Sheridan: 235

Sublette: 25

Sweetwater: 81

Teton: 51

Uinta: 61

Washakie: 20

Weston: 60

Total: 3,964

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Albany: 1,270

Big Horn: 211

Campbell: 894

Carbon: 284

Converse: 206

Crook: 101

Fremont: 1,180

Goshen: 141

Hot Springs: 44

Johnson: 78

Laramie: 1,207

Lincoln: 289

Natrona: 1,177

Niobrara: 4

Park: 575

Platte: 90

Sheridan: 566

Sublette: 127

Sweetwater: 480

Teton: 739

Uinta: 369

Washakie: 141

Weston: 115

Total 10,288

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Albany: 152

Big Horn: 30

Campbell: 75

Carbon: 37

Converse: 101

Crook: 11

Fremont: 165

Goshen: 20

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 34

Laramie: 388

Lincoln: 59

Natrona: 249

Niobrara: 8

Park: 69

Platte: 46

Sheridan: 165

Sublette: 44

Sweetwater: 25

Teton: 33

Uinta: 93

Washakie: 12

Weston: 33

Total: 1,858

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Albany: 753

Big Horn: 157

Campbell: 486

Carbon: 257

Converse: 230

Crook: 74

Fremont: 978

Goshen: 96

Hot Springs: 41

Johnson: 60

Laramie: 1006

Lincoln: 252

Natrona: 917

Niobrara: 6

Park: 350

Platte 51

Sheridan: 492

Sublette: 145

Sweetwater: 422

Teton: 720

Uinta: 398

Washakie: 126

Weston: 88

Total: 8,105

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.