CHEYENNE — A coalition of Wyoming residents who say they are advocating for educators, books and the First Amendment has come together in Laramie County.
Wyoming Families For Freedom hosted its first town hall gathering Tuesday night at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne. Members spoke to local residents about the group’s mission and how to best approach Laramie County School District 1 trustees when it comes to preserving the K-12 district’s “opt-out” book checkout policy.
The town hall was scheduled just days ahead of Monday’s LCSD1 board meeting, where information about the proposal to change library policies is expected to be introduced, as well as a potential attempt to define what “sexually explicit” means in the context of books. This action was ordered by members of the board during a February work session.
Organizers said they came together in opposition of a “small, but vocal group, dedicated to vilifying educators and book banning.”
It started with shared glances in LCSD1 trustee meetings, moved to backyard gatherings to write postcards combating book restrictions and quickly developed into an organized group during the Wyoming Legislature’s general session.
One of the lead Wyoming Families For Freedom organizers, Jen Solis, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that they decided to become more formal and public-facing in the past two weeks with the launch of a website and a community town hall in order to gain more members. She said a little over a week ago, they were only expecting a few people to show up at the church, but have since received an overwhelming response of support that has spread statewide.
Similar groups are forming in Gillette, Rock Springs, Jackson, Laramie and more, which fellow lead organizer Marcie Kindred said played into the heart of their messaging.
“We know this isn’t happening just in Laramie County. We know this is happening all across Wyoming,” Kindred said during the town hall. “It is being attempted in almost every school board in Wyoming, and we are a big neighborhood with long streets. We knew that we needed to create a network of folks to support and amplify true Wyoming values — families for freedom.”
While the packed gathering in the church was filled with applause and words of encouragement for speakers, there were also attendees prepared to ask questions.
Members of the Laramie County chapter of Moms for Liberty, who have pushed for an “opt-in” policy in LCSD1, sparked debate at the town hall about book restrictions versus book banning, as well as protecting their students from trauma inflicted by books.
But this dialogue only took up a short amount of time at the end of the meeting, as the focus was on featured speakers who came at the issue from different angles.
Solis is a parent of three students in the district and ran as a Democrat for the House District 41 seat in the Wyoming Legislature last election. She was defeated by Republican incumbent Rep. Bill Henderson but has continued to stay involved in the community at the state and local levels.
She has helped develop the organization’s website, sent out press releases and helped run the town hall.
She told attendees she came with good news.
“It seems as though we have touched a nerve,” Solis said. “It’s no surprise that Wyomingites don’t want to be told what they can and cannot read. Because in Wyoming, we love freedom, and free people — they read freely.”
Local librarian weighs in
Solis introduced Suzan Skaar, a high school librarian with a 35-year career who retired last year from LCSD1, and gave a timeline of the national movement trying to restrict book access in schools in the past year.
“According to PEN America, about 2,500 individual instances of school board bans happened last year nationally, affecting about 1,600 individual titles. About 40% have LGBTQ+ stories, about 40% whose characters are people of color, and 20% address race or racism,” she said. “Many are challenged by people who don’t even have school-aged children.”
She said this has been the case in Cheyenne.
Skaar said book-ban proponents are pushing a national agenda that doesn’t take into account what local students or families want, and out of the nearly 14,000 students in the state’s largest K-12 district, only 18 have utilized the current opt-out policy.
Some of the books Wyoming Freedom For Families lists as targeted include American classic “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut and modern young adult fiction such as “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson. Organizers listed more than 100 titles courtesy of LCSD1 Books in Context.
Skaar said school librarians are trained to build collections that are representative of all their patrons’ lives and are certified teachers, with a librarian certification and often a master’s degree in library science. She said they are always happy to work with parents to find the right selection of books for their students and invite parents to schedule time to talk about the books offered.
“Personally, I never imagined when I became a librarian that I would one day be accused of being a pedophile or groomer because of the books I carefully selected for the library’s collection,” she said. “I went into librarianship and education to help students, and the hate that the library community has faced from an out-of-state extremist group has been deeply painful, stressful, demoralizing and demeaning.”
She asked attendees to come to every school board meeting this summer, email the superintendent and school board members and join groups that support the books being challenged.
“Our biggest struggle as educators is just to get kids to come to school and engage,” she said. “Let’s get our school board to focus on real issues that are plaguing our district — abysmal reading scores, low attendance, suffering graduation rates, crumbling buildings, staff shortages and more.”
Former trustee supports ‘opt-out’
Former LCSD1 Trustee Marguerite Herman was another advocate for the current opt-out policy and said parents need to understand how to use the system to exercise control. She said the technology in the district has reached the point where parents can know every book their child checks out, whether that be a librarian or teacher, and create a curated list with their librarian, pastor or any other trusted individual to provide to the district.
She added that based on her experience on the board, it is difficult to redo the policy and write a concrete definition of “explicit” to apply to books, because even pieces of literature by Shakespeare or Chaucer might be restricted for students.
Herman said she had to recognize when proposals weren’t based in fact or were politically motivated in the heat of the culture wars and know when they were going down the wrong path.
“This district is accountable to parents, guardians and the community,” she said. “But it has to be within the realm of a public school. It still has to accommodate every child, still has to meet all the needs for every child that comes into the door, and with this, carve out for the parents who want to do something different for their own children.”
Changing the message
One of the final speakers of the night was Kindred, who emphasized the need for communities across the state to get involved and better connect with messaging. She said combating the outlier groups has been reactive at this point, and they are repeating the opposition’s points and alienating parents and community members who might be on the fence.
This is why she said they needed to focus on the desired freedom that unites all Wyomingites, no matter their political affiliation or background.
Kindred also asked them to commit to the long game, because they can’t just send one postcard, attend one school board meeting or share one Facebook post. And she said they needed to continue to fight, even if they lose.
“We’re behind in this fight,” she said. “ They already got those seats on the school board. They already have the power, and we’re gonna put pressure on them, for sure. We’re going to show up to the school board meetings. And we still could lose some of these battles. You need to be prepared for that, and it’s gonna hurt.”
She said Wyoming Families For Freedom is made up of individuals who are part of the majority in Wyoming, and she said if trustees ignore the will of the majority, they won’t have the power of their positions for long.
Will of the people
However, there are those who don’t see “opt-in” supporters as the minority.
Rep. Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, attended the town hall because she said she wants to be well-informed about what happens in Laramie County. She said there is a reason LCSD1 trustees who ran on the issue were elected and became the majority.
“The people that won the current school board won on running to protect childhood,” she told the WTE the day after the town hall.
Trujillo is a supporter of the “opt-in” policy and said it adds transparency. She doesn’t consider the LCSD1 system user-friendly and said parents who are working two or three jobs before getting home to cook dinner will struggle to get online and go through the process.
She also said 0.01% of the students in the district are those who need or desire access to the books recommended to be a part of the “opt-in” system and expressed doubt when it came to educational value.
“What are those books doing in the school to better their education?” she said.
Trujillo said she wants to focus on other public education matters, such as increasing reading ability and skills among students or better promoting the trades. Another important issue was intramural sports in the elementary schools, which was cut from the LCSD1 budget in 2021.
“That’s what I really want. Because if we start them when they’re young, then they learn to work as a team,” she said. “And then it’ll help build up our high school programs, where at South High School right now, we’re failing to bring in more athletes to our school, and we need to bring that back.
“And I believe by bringing it back to our elementary schools, not only will that help physically, but it will help with our mental health, as well.”
Different interpretation
When it came to the term “book banning,” neither Trujillo nor Moms for Liberty Laramie County Chapter Chair Kathy Scigliano agreed it was the mission of parents arguing for a change in policy.
“When you look up the term ‘banning,’ it clearly says ‘removing.’ Many community members, including M4L, are simply making sure parents are aware of what books are in school libraries, not removing them,” Scigliano said. “I don’t know why anyone would be against parents having that information. With the new book policy the board is attempting to create, it is simply letting parents make the choice on whether or not they want their children to have access to certain books that they feel might be inappropriate.
“I think honestly this other group really does think that parents shouldn’t know what books are available to kids at school. We believe parents have the ultimate say over what their children can or can’t have access to. This policy will still hold true to that.”
She attended the town hall for similar reasons to the Republican representative and said they are always open to listening to what might be the opposite views of any position. She added, “You never know what you might learn.”
But the only thing that she said Moms for Liberty and Wyoming Families For Freedom have in common is that “we all believe we should have our voices heard, and we will do just that.”
