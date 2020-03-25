JACKSON (WNE) — The Higher Learning Commission has approved Central Wyoming College's application to start a four-year program, giving the community college the opportunity to offer applicable classes starting in the fall.
The Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Management and Leadership program will have two tracks: entrepreneurship and tribal leadership.
Bachelor of Applied Science degrees are a relatively new development in post-secondary education. They are tailored specifically for those with work experience who are looking to advance in their careers, though high school students can also apply.
The final two years of the program are heavy on management and economics classes, and the degree can be undertaken by someone with significant work experience or an associate's degree. Because four-year degrees don't exist in many trades, like welding or auto mechanics, the bachelor of applied science can help workers take the next step in their career.
“I think it’s a great avenue to go into especially if you haven’t been in school for a while,” program director Lael Noonan said in a press release. “There’s a lot of grace in this program which allows exploration and getting your feet wet.”
Given that the program is directed toward students who may be invested in their careers, it will have online, in-person and night classes, so students can fit their work schedules around them. The first cohort will start during the fall term.
Go to CWC.edu/leadtheway for information or to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.