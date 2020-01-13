RIVERTON (WNE) — Due to the county’s strong anti-shoplifting systems, a Lander woman could spend 10 years in prison if convicted of stealing $25 worth of hygiene products from Safeway.
Now charged with burglary and trespassing, 34-year-old Danielle Marie Dighton had been cited for shoplifting prior to her arrest at Safeway in Lander on Dec. 10.
Dighton was under a no-trespassing order to stay out of the Safeway store.
When an individual takes items from a place from which he or she has been banned, or “trespassed,” the action fits the legal description of burglary, which carries far harsher penalties than shoplifting. People can be banned from one store even if they have been cited for shoplifting elsewhere.
“If you know somebody to be a thief or to have committed theft, even if it wasn’t your business, you can tell them not to be there,” said Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun. “And then if they come into your store without authority and take an item, that can be charged as burglary.”
The effort to curb shoplifting began last spring and has involved Riverton, Lander, the Fremont County Attorney’s Office and the Riverton and Lander police departments.
Riverton City Councilman Mike Bailey called shoplifting a “rampant” issue in the community, and encouraged business owners to trespass offenders from their stores, saying “it gives law enforcement the tools they need to get those people off the street.”
Trespassing may result in an arrest, Bailey explained during the 2019 meeting, while people caught shoplifting only receive citations.
