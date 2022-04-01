Man turns himself in after police ask public for tips on elk statue damage
JACKSON (WNE) — A man suspected of damaging a bronze elk statue in front of a Jackson bar has turned himself in, according to Jackson police.
The Jackson Police Department reported receiving numerous tips from the community after releasing photos of the man, who was wearing an orange ski jacket and black ball cap, when the statue was toppled.
The suspect learned from a friend about the media attention and turned himself into police Thursday afternoon. He was interviewed by detectives and charges will be filed in this case through the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to a news release.
Detective Philip Smith said the man was cooperative, gave his statement to police and was subsequently released. Police did not release his name.
The Jackson Police Department said several names will be forwarded to Crimestoppers for reward consideration.
Police believe the man was disgruntled after video evidence showed that he had attempted to enter The Rose but came back to the street without entering.
He wandered around the courtyard of the Pink Garter Plaza for a few moments, grabbed a bike rack and slammed it to the ground, according to a police news release. Next, he walked over to the elk statue, lit a cigarette, and leaned against the statue. The statue wobbled for a second then the man reached over and pushed it over, the release said.
The impact with the boardwalk damaged one of the statue's antlers. Police have estimated the cost of damage at $5,000.
The updated version of this story was published on March 31, 2022.
———
Governor appoints Tesoro to tourism board
EVANSTON (WNE) – For the first time since its inception, Uinta County residents will be represented by one of their own on the board of directors for the Wyoming Office of Tourism.
Evanston’s Mark Tesoro, publisher of the Uinta County Herald, was appointed to the board last month by Gov. Mark Gordon and subsequently confirmed by the Wyoming Senate.
Tesoro will represent District 4 on the board, which consists of nine members — six district representatives and three at-large representatives.
District 4 includes Uinta, Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
“I made personal phone calls regarding this appointment because I was so impressed with Mark’s ability to move a project forward,” said SEn. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton.
Dockstader, the Wyoming Senate President, was referring to Southwest Wyoming Off-road Trails, or SWOT, of which Tesoro is a founder and the nonprofit’s current president.
Tesoro has garnered massive support for the project, which aims to link communities in southwest Wyoming with motorized trails. Many have touted the economic benefit of such a project.
“He has guided SWOT from the organization’s infancy to a point where it includes a regional county area with a vested interest from residents and local governments, while at the same time laying a template for the rest of the state to follow in the development of ORV trails and tourism,” Dockstader said. “Through his work, Mark has reminded us of the importance of the tourism dollar as it pertains to the added value for our main street small business owners, lodging, food services and convenience store services.”
This story was published on April 1, 2022.
———
Statewide program asks gardeners to 'grow a little extra'
SHERIDAN (WNE) — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative will partner with University of Wyoming Extension for a second year to encourage Wyomingites to “grow a little extra” for their neighbors in need of access to fresh produce around the state.
Last year’s campaign yielded over 10,000 pounds of fresh garden produce donated for distribution around the state to local anti-hunger organizations. Fresh produce is difficult and costly for the food pantry system to procure, and this project encourages people from across the state to participate in this Wyoming solution to hunger.
The Grow a Little Extra campaign will target three groups in Wyoming: home gardeners who can “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries, existing community gardens who can dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies, and churches or community organizations that want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.
“The Cent$ible Nutrition Program and UW Extension values the partnership with the First Lady’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative to increase access to locally grown fresh produce to people in need,” said Cent$ible Nutrition State Director Mindy Meuli.
Wyoming residents are encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local extension office, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative has also distributed seed packets to all 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation for those interested in picking them up free at their local extension office.
Lastly, infrastructure grants are available from Wyoming Hunger Initiative for organizations wishing to expand an existing community garden or start a new one to grow produce specifically for sharing with families and organizations in need.
This story was posted on March 31, 2022.
