Despite an increase of almost 250 in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases diagnosed in Wyoming, the number of active cases in the state declined by more than 90 on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus updated, reported 244 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID. However, the number of probable cases actually went down by 64.
The Health Department occasionally reviews and adjusts its figures for probable cases, those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
At the same time, the Health Department said it received reports of 276 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,069 active cases, a decline of 96 from Wednesday.
Teton County had 192 active cases; Natrona County had 146; Fremont County had 109; Laramie had 76; Carbon had 68; Sheridan and Sweetwater had 65; Uinta had 58; Campbell had 55; Park had 46; Lincoln had 39; Big Horn had 34; Albany had 30; Goshen had 21; Sublette had 17; Platte had 13; Converse had 11; Washakie had nine; Crook had five; Hot Springs and Weston had four, and Johnson and Niobrara had one.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties. The highest number of new cases was seen in Laramie County at 45, followed by Teton County at 38.
The increase in cases means that 52,468 people have been diagnosed with confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus since the first case was detected in March.
Of those, 50,775 people have recovered.
