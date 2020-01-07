RIVERTON (WNE) — The City of Riverton has entered into a lease agreement with SkyWest Airlines for use of Riverton Regional airport.
SkyWest will offer flights between Riverton Regional and Denver International Airport beginning Sunday, Jan. 12.
Denver Air Connection, which currently serves Riverton Regional, will stop providing flights Jan. 11. But public works director Kyle Butterfield said it will take longer than one day for DAC to vacate the building.
“There will be a demobilization timeframe,” he said during a Riverton City Council meeting, suggesting that, “to be fair to the new lessee,” the city should waive the first month of rental fees for SkyWest’s use of the ticket counter, office, baggage claim and baggage makeup areas of the terminal at Riverton Regional.
“SkyWest will not have exclusive use of many of those areas … due to the transition of DAC from the terminal,” Butterfield said.
He added that he does not recommend waiving any other fees, such as those charged for landing and use of the gate holding area.
The city signed an agreement in August to work with SkyWest as part of Wyoming’s new commercial air service improvement program. The airline also will provide service in Gillette, Rock Springs and Sheridan through its capacity purchase agreement with the state.
As part SkyWest’s agreement with the city, Riverton will continue to contribute 40 percent of the minimum revenue guarantee required for commercial air service through SkyWest, with the state covering the rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.