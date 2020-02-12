LARAMIE (WNE) — A Casper Republican is sponsoring a bill that would reduce the size of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, reduce the length of terms and change how the trustees are selected to an electoral process that still requires the governor's appointment.
While many observers don't see the bill going the distance in 2020, the sponsor is confident his bill has legs.
As a growing roster of presidents has left or been forced out at the University of Wyoming, the institution’s Board of Trustees has come under fire, repeatedly, for both the high turnover rate, and its lack of transparency.Responding to this climate of distrust — or perhaps capitalizing on it — a bill before the Wyoming Legislature this session would radically change the size and selection of the board.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, said it’s time for UW trustees to be publicly elected.“Wyoming taxpayers allocate enormous sums of taxpayer dollars to support the university and there needs to be accountability,” Gray said. “This bill creates a process where we have that accountability.”
House Bill 83 would reduce trustee terms from six to four years, and reduce the board from 12 to eight trustees. Those eight would be selected via an electoral process that still requires governor appointment.
Currently, the governor appoints trustees from seven districts that divvy up the entire state. The governor is limited in the number of trustees he can appoint from each district and in the number of trustees he can appoint from a particular political party. These appointments require state Senate approval.
