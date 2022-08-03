POWELL — Eastern Wyoming College’s new president had only been on the job about three weeks when he toured the Douglas campus and talked, at least in broad terms, about the future potential of the Douglas satellite operation.
His broad strokes were full of hope and optimism for growth, often involving workforce training, specifically involving mining trades, though he frequently pointed out the gun smithing and nursing programs as bright spots for the campus.
Dr. Jeffrey Hawes started running the Torrington-based college officially July 1, and his public reception at the Douglas campus came a mere 27 days later.
In that short amount of time, the new president has gained a strong sense that the Douglas campus can serve an important role when it comes to workforce training, especially in the mining and energy fields, he said.
He repeatedly offered the caveat, though, that he has a lot more to learn about what is needed here, and to the end he intends to listen to faculty, students and the community about what role the campus should play.
Hawes also said his role is one of providing leadership and support for ideas and programs, so he will be listening and learning about what are the challenges, needs and opportunities . . . all the while pursuing his underlying philosophies that include strong recruiting programs for new students among high schools, within the military and for those facing career changes; keeping a strong in-person instruction aspect to EWC while finding the right fit for virtual learning; and creating the climate, culture and quality educational experience that students want when selecting where to go to college.
And he knows he will have some listening to do as some local outside advisory groups are eyeing workforce-related training programs to be housed in Douglas, whether within EWC or through another college.
“When you start looking at mining and manufacturing training for the mining side or the energy production side – (like) welding or electrical – those are definitely some significant curriculums. They’re trying to want to say, how can we build this into the curriculum up here and do some workforce development training,” Hawes said, noting he is supportive of that effort.
However, for EWC, which fits under the Community College Commission structure in Wyoming, it’s not as simple as starting a new program.
The commissioner must approve new programs at the state’s seven community colleges, and ones that duplicate other programs without a good reason are tough to get approved.
Plus, Hawes said, recruitment is the long-term piece of any new endeavor.
“Can we identify the pipeline of students that we need to bring into it?” he asked rhetorically. “A lot of the conversations that, again, I have not had in Douglas yet and I’m really excited about having, is going out and having an opportunity (to discuss what can be done) . . . and it’s going to start with an advisory meeting (July 28).”
His next step here, he said, is to start meeting and having discussions with civic and community leaders about what role the college should take.
But even as EWC works to expand its workforce training in Douglas and Converse County, Hawes said, it will continue to work toward building on the successes it has with two other programs – nursing and gun smithing - along with the transfer programs (general education).
This story was published on August 3, 2022.
