Keeping kids safe online
From the Sept. 21 Buffalo Bulletin:
How do I keep my child safe online? It’s a question that parents are increasingly asking of local teachers and counselors, law enforcement officials and each other.
There are myriad risks that kids assume – often unwittingly – when they interact on the internet, and there are no easy answers. Rather, protecting kids’ safety online requires vigilance and a commitment to keep abreast of the latest apps and sites kids are using. It requires talking about uncomfortable subject matter and recognizing disturbing realities. We often hear that keeping children safe is the responsibility of the entire community, and that is certainly the case when it comes to cyber safety.
When children go online, they have immediate access to friends, family. But they also have unfettered access to complete strangers, which can put unsuspecting children in harm’s way. Children who communicate with strangers online are easy prey for internet predators. In years past, we warned kids of “stranger danger” – strangers lurking around school playgrounds or hiding behind bushes scoping out their next victims. The reality is that today’s sexual predators troll for victims while hiding behind a computer screen or smartphone, taking cover in the anonymity the internet offers.
There is cyber bullying, when young people use text messages or social media platforms to bully other children. Oftentimes, this takes the form of “FOMO” – fear of missing out. Pictures are posted depicting young people having a great time and another child realizes he was left out.
There is the steady growth in “sexting,” when young people take images of themselves or others, either naked, or engaged in sexual acts, and then post them on social media or share them with one another via texting or an app. This can lead to “sextortion,” where such images are used as a form of blackmail to extract money from the victims, or even to force the victim into further acts of indecency.
Further, kids sharing certain graphic images could face the lifelong stigma of a court mandate to register as a sex offender.
While disturbing and shocking, this is the reality of cyberspace. This is the thorny online world our kids are trying to navigate, and we must do our part as a community to safeguard our kids.
Tuesday night, agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation who regularly investigate such crimes, will present an information session on keeping children safe online.
Every parent should attend this session.
The conversation might be unpleasant and even uncomfortable. But it’s so much better to have those tough conversations before something terrible happens.
Vote, but not too early
From the Sept. 21 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
The growing trend of early voting in Teton County is an encouraging sign of an engaged electorate.
Democracy requires participation, and in the August primary election, 99% of registered voters submitted their ballot; about 37% of them before election day. Early and absentee voting for the general election begins this Friday, Sept. 23. Voting in person (don’t forget your government-issued ID) at the Teton County Clerk’s Office or absentee by mail are great ways to cast a ballot in advance of election day for folks with busy schedules or fall travel plans.
But many important candidate positions and ballot items will be discussed at length in upcoming voter forums, starting today (see details on 2A), and through extensive news coverage.
Along with town and county elections, there are important contested state senate and house seats, along with non-partisan volunteer boards for hospital, school and conservation districts. Each race deserves well-researched votes from those in our recently redrawn districts. If you haven’t checked, you may now be represented by a different senator or state representative through the redistricting process completed in the last legislative session in Cheyenne.
In the weeks to come, the News&Guide and its sister publication, the Jackson Hole Daily, will be covering the candidates and ballot initiatives you’ll be deciding this fall. Important choices include 15 specific purpose excise tax (SPET) requests totaling $150 million that would extend the optional sixth penny of sales tax in Teton County for many years ahead and two constitutional amendments.
Our team of journalists is busy preparing the general election voter’s guide special section, which publishes Oct. 19 in print and online. Combined with the upcoming live forums, readers have plenty of ways to get to know candidates before Nov. 8.
Inform your vote.
Congratulations from the NLJ
From the Sept. 23 Newcastle Newsletter Journal:
The News Letter Journal would like to congratulate all of those honored and recognized during last week’s 2022 Newcastle High School Homecoming Week, including the Homecoming queen and king, Homecoming court, Newcastle High School Hall of Fame inductees, and the teams that put forth their best effort for the fans on the home field or court.
Homecoming week is truly a week when you see the best of what Newcastle has to offer. Everyone comes together to support all of the local athletes and also to recognize the individuals that make a difference in our community.
While the football game may not have had the finish we had all hoped for, the crowd was electric and the athletes played hard, despite the end result of the game.
The Lady Dogie swimmers competed at home as well, with a strong showing in the pool and recognition of outgoing seniors.
On Saturday, the Lady Dogie Volleyball Team rounded out Homecoming Week with a big win against the highly ranked Buffalo Lady Bison in four sets.
It is safe to say, it was a good week to be a Dogie.
We hope to continue to see this support for our local athletes throughout the remainder of the fall season and the rest of the year.
Once again, congratulations from all of us at the News Letter Journal. You all deserve the recognition you received!
Opportunity to be Informed
From the Sept. 22 Northern Wyoming News:
While it is only September and the Nov. 8 general election is more than a month away, the time to be an informed voter is now.
While the county and city council races are uncontested, residents still have important races and issues to vote on in the general election this November.
There was a good showing of people at the first forum for the 14 candidates vying for four seats on the Worland school board. There will be another opportunity to meet the candidates and hear from them on Oct. 10 when the Washakie County Republicans host another forum. Last week’s forum was sponsored by the Washakie County Republican Women and Washakie County Democratic Party.
There is a lot of interest in the school board this year and it is important for voters to vote informed, vote for which candidates you feel will do the best job in helping lead the district the next four years.
In addition to the school board, perhaps the biggest issue facing voters will be two continuing tax issues — the fifth cent general purpose sales tax and the lodging tax.
The entities working hard to continue the optional fifth penny will be having their first forum next Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Worland Senior Center. There are eight entities hoping to share a piece of the one-cent that comes directly to the county.
Six of the entities have been helped for the past eight years — City of Worland, Town of Sleep, Worland and Ten Sleep senior centers, Worland Community Center Complex and Crisis Prevention and Response Center. Two new entities are also seeking funding — Worland Youth Learning Center and Washakie Development Association.
Come and hear what the fifth cent has done and will continue to do for you and the county.
Another forum will be held next month in Ten Sleep and a third community forum is still to be scheduled.
Also, the Northern Wyoming News will be profiling school board candidates and reporting on the tax issues in the weeks to come.
Please take advantage of one or several of these opportunities to be informed before casting your vote.
***
On a side note, I was saddened to learn of the death of Meg Stark. I spoke with Meg earlier this year about some upcoming events sponsored by organizations for which she was a long-term member and volunteer.
The first was the ice cream social for the hospital auxiliary and the second was the candidate forum by Worland Business and Professional Women. We spoke about the regular events and how hard it was for these organizations, as well as many others to find volunteers and new members and how so many events end just due to lack of volunteers.
Meg had a passion for this community and anyone who knew her will remember her characters in the Gorgeous Gals annual fundraiser for breast cancer survivors. Meg, a crowd pleaser, was always the final act of the variety show.
The organizations for which she was a part, and this community, will miss her energy and willingness to serve.
— By Karla Pomeroy
NWC students give town a boost
From the Sept. 20 Powell Tribune:
Before a monthly Northwest College Board meeting last week, president Lisa Watson held an event for members of the board to meet new hires amongst the faculty and staff, along with two visiting Fulbright Scholars.
When the meeting began, she said it was for the best that no students were invited to the event.
“The students, they are a rowdy bunch this fall,” she said. “And that is so exciting, so great.”
It is great to see such a lively bunch of students walking in and out of buildings, filling parking lots and residence halls. For the community college in the state that has boasted the highest portion of traditional students, having the number living on campus rising again after a down spell is also a great sign. The enthusiasm is evident on campus, with kick-off events well attended and last Friday’s annual Paint the Town Red event again showing off the support of the community for the college and its students. Even with cloudy skies and intermittent rain, people parked blocks away to walk to a variety of booths, food vendors and activities. The town has once again proved its welcoming nature, and a stable student body is surely appreciative.
Fall semester enrollment at the start of the school year was 1,191, not including dual and concurrent enrollments. For a town of less than 7,000 people, that’s a big deal.
While the influx of students – many are already living here year-round but there are more than 300 students living in the dorms — may add some headaches such as more traffic, mostly it’s a boon to town. College students are flooding into coffee shops and restaurants, going to grocery stores and shops.
While many of these students are from the area, the college also has more international students than ever. With 59 new students, NWC welcomed the largest incoming class of international students. This semester, NWC has a total of 75 students from 27 different countries.
Not only is the college bringing more people to town, we’re looking at a future workforce for the region being developed on campus. In the last few years the cry of nurse shortages has been loud. Well, NWC is training 70 students for the profession between Powell and Cody.
Another big concern has been in whether there are enough truck drivers, a contributing factor to supply shortages. Well, the college has 39 students in the CDL program.
As the town bathed in red last Friday evening, it was clear, the students are back and excited. Hopefully they’ll not only be a benefit to the area while they attend college, but in the workforce afterward.
— By Zac Taylor
WTE offers thumbs up and down
From the Sept. 24 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
DOWN to Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate Harriet Hageman for turning down an invitation from WyomingPBS to debate Democratic candidate Lynnette GreyBull next month.
Ms. Hageman’s spokesperson said that their campaign feels it’s more effective to travel the state and visit with voters in person. Ms. GreyBull said the refusal to debate is a tactic of the privileged class, and shows her opponent doesn’t really want to have an open dialogue about issues important to the state’s residents.
We agree with Ms. GreyBull. To not debate her shows disrespect to the state’s residents and robs them of an opportunity to compare the candidates, side by side, on the key issues.
Of course, that’s exactly what Ms. Hageman hopes to avoid. After all, as the GOP nominee in a state that’s overwhelmingly Republican, she has nothing to gain politically from engaging her opponent in this way. In fact, Ms. Hageman could sit at home every night between now and Election Day with her feet up, eating bonbons, and she’d still win in a landslide.
Wyoming voters should make note of this behavior, however, and ask themselves one question: If Harriet Hageman won’t step up to the challenge of debating her Democratic challenger now, how strong can we expect her to be when she gets to Washington, D.C.?
UP to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees for voting Sept. 16 to shift to a block tuition model next fall. That means students will pay the same amount, regardless of whether they take 12 or 18 credit hours per semester.
The hope is this will encourage students to take at least the minimum of 15 credit hours each semester so they complete their bachelor’s degree within four years. And for those who try to take 15 or 18 credit hours, if, for whatever reason, they have to drop a class, they won’t be financially penalized for doing so.
Sure, the accompanying 4% tuition hike isn’t ideal, but the $2,490-per-semester cost for resident undergraduate tuition and $10,380 for nonresident students are still among the lowest in the country. Now, with the move to block tuition, students can earn more credit hours for the same amount of money.
At a time when the cost and value of a four-year degree is being debated at a national level, it’s nice to see our state’s only four-year university doing what it can to help students and parents lessen the load at least a bit.
DOWN to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Pritchett and other Wyoming National Guard leaders for their decision to close the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy in the middle of a program session.
Wyoming Military Department officials said in a news release that the quasi-military school for troubled youth “will shut down for an indefinite amount of time based on the inability to recruit and retain staff.” Officials said it had become so difficult to hire civilians that the government has been using some military personnel to staff the facility.
First off, of course it’s going to be hard to get someone to live at or near Camp Guernsey. It’s in the middle of nowhere. But since staffing, not funding, appears to be the major issue, we think it would have been better to announce a closure at the end of the year and let the current group of about 60 students complete their five-and-a-half-month program.
Instead, parents must deal with the disruption by deciding how to proceed – bring the student back home or send them to another state, such as Nevada, once in-person learning ends Oct. 1?
Because WCCA has been such a successful program – helping some 1,500 young people turn their lives around since it started a decade ago – we sincerely hope officials will move quickly to relocate it to a community like Cheyenne or Casper and reopen it as soon as possible.
UP to Visit Cheyenne officials for selling a record number of tickets to this year’s Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner series at the Laramie County Fairgrounds at Archer.
The third year of the event also set new records for sponsorship, total prize money and economic impact, even though there was one less rodeo than in past years. This is especially impressive when you consider that the event was first organized in 2020 to serve as a small-scale replacement for Cheyenne Frontier Days, which was canceled that year to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Our hats are off to Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo, Vice President/Director of Sales and Marketing Jim Walter and everyone who has worked hard behind the scenes to make Hell on Wheels such a success. Laramie County residents and business owners owe them a debt of gratitude for not sitting idly by and bemoaning the fact that the pandemic was keeping people from engaging in the level of commerce our area has come to expect from “Cowboy Christmas.”
There is one way we can repay them for doing their jobs so well, and that’s by once again supporting renewal of the 4% Laramie County lodging tax Nov. 8. According to Walter, it generates about $2.7 million a year for Visit Cheyenne to market Laramie County, and last year, visitors generated about $400 million in sales and paid close to 11% of the total sales tax collected countywide.
Visit Cheyenne estimates this year’s six Hell on Wheels rodeos generated more than $750,000 in total spending and had a direct economic impact on the county of $464,000. That wouldn’t have happened without the money that comes from the lodging tax, which is reason enough it deserves our continued support.
David Adler: A little-known landmark ruling of historic dimensions
Little v. Barreme, decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1804, may be among the least familiar landmark rulings ever rendered, but it settled momentous constitutional and legal questions that plumb the depths of American history.
In an opinion written by the great Chief Justice John Marshall, the Court held that it is for Congress, not the president, to decide when to initiate war and author lesser military hostilities. It held that the president, in his capacity as commander in chief, is bound by the statutory instructions, directions and limitations imposed by Congress, and has no authority to exceed those limitations. And, in the first American case to raise the question, the Court rejected a military officer’s defense of “superior orders” to justify execution of an unlawful order, even if issued by the president. In short, Little v. Barreme was a blockbuster.
The Quasi War between the United States and France, waged between 1798 and 1800, raised important issues about the authority of Congress over matters of war and peace and the deployment of military force. Legislation enacted by Congress during this period authorized President John Adams to seize vessels sailing “to” French ports. But President Adams exceeded his statutory authority by issuing an order that directed American ships to capture vessels sailing “to or from” French ports. Captain George Little carried out the presidential order and seized a Danish vessel that was sailing from a French port. He was sued for damages by the owner of the ship and the case came to the Supreme Court.
Chief Justice Marshall acknowledged that the case was a difficult one for him. He observed that his “first bias” was to hold that, although President Adams’s instructions “could not give a right, they might yet excuse” a military officer such as Captain Little from liability for damages. In other words, Marshall assumed an “implicit obedience, which military men usually pay to the orders of their superiors, which indeed is indispensably necessary to every military system.” Marshall’s sympathy for Little, grounded on the laws of the nation that require obedience to superior orders, however, gave way to the influential views of his fellow Justices, and he changed his mind. “I have been mistaken,” Marshall noted, “and I have receded from this first opinion.” He concluded: “The instructions cannot change the nature of the transaction, or legalize an act which, without those instructions, would have been a plain trespass.”
In words that resonate throughout American history, in times tranquil and chaotic, the Court held that a president may neither violate the law nor authorize its violation. President Richard Nixon’s claim during the Watergate crisis, it may be recalled, that he possessed as chief executive the power to order unlawful acts, never gained legal traction, violated the rule of law and found no foundation in our constitutional architecture.
The Court’s opinion in Barreme reaffirmed its previous precedents that only Congress could initiate military hostilities on behalf of the American people. Importantly, Congress, in the exercise of that authority — the war power, derived from the War Clause in Article I, section 8 — might also determine what presidents may and may not do in the conduct of war. As important as the Commander in Chief Clause of Article II is, it does not authorize the president to ignore or flaunt congressional directions or instructions. Indeed, the president is bound by statutory commands.
The difficulty that Chief Justice Marshall felt in writing the Court’s opinion holding Captain Little liable for damages, may have been shared by Congress which, in 1807, passed a private bill to reimburse Little for damages assigned to him. There was no legislative history to shed light on that congressional act.
The nettlesome problem of superior orders had long plagued lawmakers and legal commentators. In 1625, Hugo Grotius, deemed “Father of the Law of Nations,” had written in his magisterial treatise on The Law of War and Peace, which proved influential in American pre-conceptions of what became known as international law, found no basis in law to justify superior orders. Yet British and early American law took a different tack. In 1789, Congress enacted a statute that directed military officers to “observe and obey the orders of the President of the United States.” In sync with that sentiment, Congress passed in 1799, a law which stated that any officer “who shall disobey the orders of his superior on any pretense whatsoever,” shall be subject to death or other punishment. Not much wiggle room for soldiers.
In 1800, after Captain Little had seized the Danish vessel, Congress enacted legislation that clarified American law about an officer’s duty to obey orders. This statute provided that officers were not expected to obey all commands. Rather, they were specifically prohibited from obeying “unlawful orders” that were issued by their superiors.
In the controversies about “superior orders” that have ensued in America and elsewhere, many have wondered whether this legal interpretation is too burdensome for soldiers untutored in the law. For others, as it was for Chief Justice Marshall, a superior officer or official might not order a subordinate officer to do what a superior officer is forbidden from doing.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.