SHERIDAN (WNE) — U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klaassen announced Wednesday that Jessica Lynn Dierking, 34, of Sheridan was indicted by a federal grand jury March 18 for receipt of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and two counts of production of child pornography.
According to court documents, in 2019, Dierking knowingly “used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”
Court documents allege Dierking had utilized a cellphone to produce and distribute the child pornography.
The maximum penalty upon conviction for receipt and distribution of child pornography is five to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to life of supervised release and up to $35,000 in a special assessment. Restitution for any victim’s injuries and loss may also be ordered. The maximum penalty upon conviction for each count of production of child pornography is 15 to 30 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to life of supervised release and up to $35,000 in a special assessment. Restitution for the victim’s injuries and loss may also be ordered.
Dierking pleaded not guilty at her arraignment before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin on Tuesday.
Judge Rankin remanded the defendant to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. A trial has been scheduled for May 26.
The investigation is being conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is comprised of agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.
