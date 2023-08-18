Department of Health launches app for vaccines
CHEYENNE—With back-to-school season here, a new Wyoming Department of Health smartphone application offers families an easy way to check whether their children have all the vaccines they need.
Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, the WDH Docket application can be used to view and share vaccination records and to find out what vaccinations are due.
“We wanted to offer a convenient option to Wyoming families who may have questions about the vaccination histories of their children,” said Cassandra Walkama, WDH Immunization Unit manager, in a news release.
Several vaccinations are required for entry into public and private schools and child care facilities in Wyoming. Children who have not completed their required vaccinations may be put on conditional enrollment, depending on individual school rules.
“Children should have received most of their required immunizations by the time they enter kindergarten,”Walkama said. An updated diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccination is also required when they are 11 years old.
The records that can be viewed through Docket come from the Wyoming Immunization Registry, a secure, confidential, cloud-based immunization database containing the electronic vaccination records of Wyoming residents.The WyIR system is administered and maintained by the WDH Immunization Unit.
To use Docket for children, parents will need to set a password and enter the child’s name, legal sex and date of birth.The Docket application authenticates logins using the email or phone number on the individual’s record on file with the WyIR. It also supports adult vaccination records.
For those who do not wish to use the Docket application, vaccination records also remain available through health care providers or by filling out a records request form at tinyurl.com/wyo-immunizations.
Two West Nile Virus cases in Goshen
TORRINGTON—Goshen County Public Health (GCPH) has confirmed two Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus cases as of Monday, resulting in the hospitalization of both individuals.
According to GCPH, three other Goshen residents are waiting blood test results for the virus as well, while a further positive case involving a Lingle resident resulted in a fatality at UCHealth Greeley Hospital in Colorado last week.
GCPH Response Coordinator, Ryan Wunibald, has continued to remind all Goshen residents to take the risk of WNV seriously, and to follow all precautionary guidelines as best as possible. “Make sure you are using mosquito spray and stay out of areas that are high in mosquito traffic,” Wunibald said. “Avoid being out in early morning and late evening, and be aware this is a real thing.”
GCPH further recommends wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when residents plan or need to be outdoors for longer periods of time, especially during the daily hours when mosquitos are the most active.
Still or standing water around homes and property can rigorously attract mosquitos carrying WNV, and it is strongly recommended that residents attempt to drain any standing water by using DEET (N,N-diethyl-mtoluamide) or picaridin (KBP3023).
“We are not the only ones in the state that have had positive tests,” Wunibald said. “Cody has had some with Laramie and Natrona counties having positive results as well, along with Regional West and southern Nebraska. I think everyone is just a little nervous, because we realize that this could be more of a problem than in years past.”
For more information or questions, visit healthwyo.gov, the GCPH Facebook page or call 307-532-4069.
Wyoming Table to connect food producers with buyers
CHEYENNE—The Wyoming Business Council has announced the launch of Wyoming Table, a new online directory connecting in-state ranchers, farmers, distillers, brewers and other producers with interested buyers so they can purchase high-quality, locally made food and beverages.
In conjunction with the Wyoming State Fair, the WBC is launched the first phase of the directory Tuesday. From beer to beef, corn to spirits, and honey to eggs, Wyoming producers are encouraged to list their products in the directory in preparation for the second phase, when the WBC will heavily market the directory to local, regional, national and international buyers.
“We are thrilled to launch the first phase of Wyoming Table this week at State Fair,” said Jill Tregemba, WBC agribusiness manager and Wyoming State Fair board member, in a news release. “We’ve seen increased demand from buyers all over the world who are looking for more ranch-to-table and locally sourced options, and this directory is designed to connect them to our amazing Wyoming producers, all in one place.”
Producers can apply now at JoinWYTable. com or visit with the Business Council team at the State Fair Roundup Ag Tent this week for more information. Producers will need to provide general business contact information, product details, and photos when applying for the directory. Once the directory is populated with Wyoming producers, the second phase of Wyoming Table will begin, and buyers will have access to a diverse array of locally sourced products.
For more information about the directory and how to list your products, email the Wyoming Business Council at wbc.wyomingtable@wyo.Gov.
