CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man was found guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing a minor after a two-and-a-half day jury trial in front of Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers.
After about an hour of deliberations, the jury found Charles Armajo, 35, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
The victim in the case was a 15-year-old girl from China, who spoke little English, and Armajo was 34 years old at the time of the assault. During closing arguments, District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said sexual assault is a universal language.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, what country you come from or what language you speak,” Manlove said.
The case stems from an incident where Armajo and the girl, who was his stepdaughter, went out hunting together. After she killed a deer, Armajo told her they had to perform a Native American ceremony to honor the deer.
During this ceremony, the girl laid down on her back, and this is when the sexual assault occurred.
Manlove said this wasn’t a ceremony, and Armajo was just looking for the right opportunity to sexually assault the girl.
The girl told her mother what happened the night of the assault and then her school counselor the next day.
Jurors ultimately found the evidence corroborated the victim’s story, and they found Armajo guilty.
He will be sentenced at a future date, after a presentence investigation is completed. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
