SHERIDAN (WNE) — Canyon Ranch sits nestled at the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains just south of Sheridan.
It’s run by Paul and Sandra Wallop and gives guests the opportunity to have a true Wyoming ranch experience.
It’s not exactly a spot you’d expect to entice British royalty to visit, but in 1984, Queen Elizabeth II visited the ranch on her trip to America with Lady Carnarvon — Jean, the sister of former U.S. Senator for Wyoming Malcolm Wallop.
Formerly known as North Park, the park has been renamed Malcolm Wallop Park. Its dedication ceremony Aug. 7 in Sheridan drew current and former Wyoming legislators, including U.S. Sens John Barasso and Mike Enzi, former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson and a slew of state and local legislators.
The park was renamed when two Sheridan residents, Kim Love and Kendall Hartman, asked Sheridan City Council last year to consider a resolution honoring Wallop, which they did thereafter.
Enzi and Barasso spoke about Wallop’s impact on them both professionally and personally.
“One of his greatest achievements is something called Congressional Awards,” Enzi said. “Any young person in America can earn a Congressional Award, sometime between the ages of 13 and 23, by doing primarily a lot of community service … and because he founded it along with Kendall Hartman, Wyoming is the leader in gold medal winners for the nation.”
“People here still believe the future is ours to shape and that’s what everyone here in this community is doing today with this park and this action — shaping the future,” Barasso said.
