PINEDALE (WNE) — One year ago, the Town of Pinedale’s bragging rights over its pristine drinking water from Fremont Lake were spoiled when water tests started exceeding federal limits for fecal coliform.
After failing its routine sampling, the Environmental Protection Agency initially mandated the town add a water filtration system with a $16-million price tag. The town hired a former EPA employee and negotiated an alternative – a study to reveal the cause of the contamination that peaked in August 2018.
One year later, the intense study on what caused the contamination continues – but increased testing no longer shows any contamination.
Abram Pearce, project manager with Jorgensen and Associates, said the town is doing additional testing and so is the Environmental Protection Agency. However, most of the tests have been negative. A handful of tests have detected fecal coliform but not at high enough levels to determine the source or warrant additional tests to identify contributing species. Fecal coliform is a bacteria that develops in the intestines of warm-blooded animals.
Pearce reported to the town council at its Sept. 23 meeting that the study continues on Fremont Lake and the first round of enhanced sampling was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency. However, it’s difficult to determine what caused spikes last year when they didn’t occur this year, he said.
Pearce reported the next step is to formulate a plan going forward and to continue monitoring.
