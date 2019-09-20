EVANSTON — The first case of vaping-associated lung illness in Wyoming has been confirmed in a Uinta County resident, according to a press release issued by the Wyoming Department of Health .
The release states the young adult was hospitalized with severe lung disease.
As of Thursday, there were 530 confirmed cases of vaping-associated lung disease spread across the country in 38 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC reported seven deaths confirmed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and Oregon.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist for WDH, said the Uinta County resident “reported vaping in the months leading up to illness.” That individual is reportedly in his or her 20s and has now been released from the hospital.
The CDC reports that all patients treated for the lung disease have reported using e-cigarettes prior to becoming ill and no consistent evidence of an infectious cause has been discovered, leading to chemical exposure as the suspected culprit.
The CDC also reports that most of the patients have reported using ecigarettes containing THC or THC in combination with nicotine, although some have reported using products containing nicotine only.
The investigation into the outbreak of illness has not identified any specific vaping product or substance to link all of the cases.
Symptoms associated with vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, fever, and nausea, vomiting and weight loss.
“If people who vape experience symptoms associated with severe lung disease, they should seek medical care right away,” Harrist said.
