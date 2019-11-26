Wyoming’s towns are sparkling with Christmas celebrations this weekend. Many communities are launching downtown shopping promotions to encourage residents to do their Christmas shopping locally.
Shoppers in Rock Springs are encouraged wear something plaid on Plaid Friday, and the first 100 who stop by First Bank (the sponsor of the event) will receive a plaid shopping bag. The Christmas Gift Show in Bunning Hall features a variety of gift possibilities, and those who are lucky enough to spot a plaid rock somewhere downtown are eligible to win prizes. For more information, visit https://www.downtownrs.com/christmas-downtown.
Christmas tree lightings and Christmas parades top the list of this weekend’s festivities across the state, including the following.
On Friday evening:
The Pioneer Square Tree Lighting in Worland
The Town Square Lighting in Jackson — to be attended by Santa himself
The annual Christmas Stroll in Sheridan
On Saturday evening:
The Parade of Lights in downtown Newcastle
Wheatland’s Parade of Lights, the theme of which is Christmas movies
The Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade in Cody
Casper’s Downtown Christmas Parade evening and
The 29th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade.
