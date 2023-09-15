CHEYENNE — An inability to clearly defend which schools should be prioritized for state funding has Wyoming lawmakers hesitant to forward the School Facilities Commission’s budget to the chamber floor.
The SFC has two remediation schedules. One is the condition schedule, which lists the physical quality scores of the buildings, and the other is the capacity schedule, which is related to the maximum number of students in a classroom. The condition schedule is reflected by both the facility condition score, which covers the individual components of the facility, and the facility index score, which scores the building as a whole.
Members of the Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, during their meeting Thursday in Casper, expressed concern over not having a consistently prioritized list of school construction needs so that they could explain the budgeting process on the chamber floor. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, explained that the FCI score failed to address the urgency levels of any specific issue within a school.
“Just because you have a lower (FCI) score doesn’t mean you don’t have a critical, emergent need,” Rothfuss said.
To break it down, the FCI score was calculated as the five-year reserve needs divided by the current replacement value of the building. For example, a $30 million repair for a $150 million high school would equal a 20% FCI score. But what the score would fail to tell legislators is what that school’s repair needs actually are, such as repairing a roof, replacing the sewer and water system or repairing a disability access ramp.
A lower-cost repair doesn’t necessarily mean that repair is less critical than a higher-cost repair; thus, a school ranked 58th in the FCI score report list could be pulled to the top for prioritization in repair funding.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, speaks during a meeting of the Senate Education Committee at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Jan. 25, 2023.
“We tend to think that if you’re not at the top, you don’t have enough problems that we need to worry about it,” Rothfuss said. “I think that’s where it’s oversimplified in the Legislature.”
Jerry Vincent, the director of the State Construction Department, defended the FCI/FCA score system to legislators.
“The FCA and the FCI is the beginning point as a key indicator so we can start asking questions,” Vincent said.
However, lawmakers weren’t satisfied as they framed concerns over how they would defend this assessment system not only on the chamber floor, but also in a court of law. Co-Chairman Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said there needed to be “an objective line” that clearly ranked schools by prioritization.
“We’re putting a lot of assumptions in this new system that we’ve never done before,” Brown said. “We have to do what’s defensible.”
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, acknowledged the difficulty of developing an assessment system that would completely “erase subjectivity.”
“If we’re going to start setting aside moneys for these big, big projects, we have to understand that it’s probably going to bump one of these to the top 10,” Landen said.
Vincent added that there were also outlier issues not generated by the current condition and capacity system. There were walkways in older high schools, for example, that were not built large enough for high schoolers that grew up to 6 feet tall.
He admitted the system was complex, which was why he wanted to do the best he could to explain the system to the legislators during their meeting.
“If you take it down on the floor today, since we just dropped the budget a few weeks ago, it’s going to be difficult to explain,” Vincent said. “We need the stories behind this, not just a list.”
