CHEYENNE (WNE) — Now, every county in Wyoming can receive assistance from its neighbors in case of an emergency.
Laramie County became the final county to sign onto the Wyoming Inter-County Mutual Aid Agreement earlier this month.
Counties have previously helped each other through regional agreements, but the main point of the statewide agreement is to clarify the operating plan, according to Rich Ochs, president of the Wyoming All Hazards Association.
“A lot of these counties were part of the agreement before they signed it,” Ochs said. “They would help each other out on a regular basis.”
But before, there wasn’t a universal guideline for who was responsible if someone was injured or if equipment was damaged. The statewide agreement outlines specifics such as workers’ compensation, liability and cost.
“Those are some of the things it covers, just to make sure the good relationships that exist stay good, even after a deployment for a disaster,” Ochs said.
Without those specifics, Ochs said aid efforts can cause problems between counties.
“If you don’t talk about who’s going to pay for what, that can turn something that was a neighbor helping another neighbor into a situation that sours a relationship between two counties,” Ochs said.
The Wyoming All Hazards Association established the agreement in 2013 to provide a framework for statewide aid. The first counties to sign on were in the western part of the state, which helps explain why Laramie County was last to sign on.
