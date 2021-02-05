The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming dropped slightly Friday with more than 150 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 63 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 45 probable cases, along with 151 reports of recoveries.
The numbers left the state with 1,026 active cases, a decline of 43 from Thursday.
Teton County had 186 active cases; Natrona County had 132; Fremont County had 124; Carbon and Laramie counties had 68; Sheridan had 66; Sweetwater had 60; Uinta had 58; Campbell had 44; Park had 39; Lincoln had 36; Albany had 33; Big Horn had 27; Goshen had 20; Sublette had 14; Converse and Platte had 13; Washakie had 10; Crook and Weston had five; Hot Springs and Niobrara had two, and Johnson had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Fifteen counties reported new confirmed cases. Teton County had the highest number of new cases at 20. Fremont County had 14.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 52,576 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 50,926 have recovered, according to the Department of Health.
