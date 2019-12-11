JACKSON (WNE) — Mori Bergmeyer’s daughter and a Pioneer Homestead resident have joined in a lawsuit against Pioneer Homestead for two icy falls last winter that resulted in death and serious injury.
Ariel Mann, Bergmeyer’s daughter and wrongful death representative, and Dana Kelsey, a resident at Pioneer Homestead, are suing the housing complex, its parent company North Star Management, South Park Nursery and Landscaping and its owner Ry Wohnsen.
Bergmeyer, 80, died March 8 from a head injury after falling on icy pavement outside his apartment at Pioneer Homestead.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said Bergmeyer’s death was from intracranial bleeding related to the fall.
Six days before that, on March 2, Dana Kelsey slipped and fell on an icy walkway and broke her back.
“Her injuries required a spinal fusion,” the lawsuit, filed by attorney Alex Freeburg, states. “Ms. Kelsey and Mr. Bergmeyer both slipped and fell on icy walks that are owned, maintained, and cleared of snow by defendants.”
Pioneer Homestead, which has three housing complexes in East Jackson, provides housing for low-income seniors and disabled residents.
“The Pioneer Homestead limited partnerships are not only aware that they serve a vulnerable population, they chose to serve a vulnerable population, in part to obtain valuable federal tax credits and subsidies,” the complaint states. “As a result of housing a vulnerable population, the Pioneer Homestead limited partnerships have a heightened duty of care to ensure the safety of their tenants.”
The amount in controversy is listed as $1 million in Teton County District Court records.
