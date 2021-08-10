The deaths of seven more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department reported that seven residents died in July and August, bringing the number of Wyoming deaths linked to the illness to 793 since the disease was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The victims included three Laramie County residents, two men and one woman, who died in July after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Two Natrona County men also died in July after being hospitalized.
A Park County man died in July, the department said, while a Sheridan County woman died in August.
The announcement came as the department’s figures showed the state had 1,663 active coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 558 cases involving the Delta variant.
