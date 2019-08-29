CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man was sentenced Wednesday in Laramie County District Court to 12 to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.
Kenneth Berry was sentenced by District Judge Thomas Campbell for charges of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual battery. He was 46 years old at the time.
The victim told officers that Berry touched her breasts and tried to touch her groin area, according to court documents.
“Every year, when she would start school, she would have a hug for the teachers,” the victim’s mother said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Now she’s just scared.”
The victim’s mother and grandmother said the girl encountered Berry several times while he was out on bond because he was working in the mall. After one of those interactions, the victim told her grandmother she didn’t want to live anymore. Her grandmother got her help, and she is now diagnosed with depression, anxiety and panic attacks.
This wasn’t Berry’s first offense. He was previously convicted of a sex offense in Missouri in which he fondled a girl in a school bus for months, District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said. In the second offense, he sexually abused a 9-year-old girl during his church’s Bible study.
