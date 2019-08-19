RIVERTON (WNE) — The body of a man who died in a climbing accident in the Wind River Mountains has been recovered.
Zijah Kurtovic, 63, of Evanston, Ill., died at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, of “massive blunt-force trauma from a fall from extreme height,” Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said Friday.
He estimated Kurtovic had fallen 500-700 feet from the Cirque of the Towers on Pingora Peak. The incident, which was reported at about 1:40 p.m. Aug. 10, also involved a 67-year-old Arizona man who fell about 45 feet while ascending the mountain, according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
The press release indicates the older man suffered “extensive injuries” and was airlifted from the area to an Idaho hospital Saturday. Recovery Reaching the deceased proved more difficult: Officials said several attempts to access the body had been “hampered by severe weather and high winds, making helicopter operations impossible.”
Instead, on Aug. 12, afternoon a five-person team of search-and-rescue volunteers, supported by a U.S. Forest Service pack team, began hiking to the base of Pingora Peak, planning to ascend the mountain Tuesday morning and recover the deceased under the direction of the Fremont County Coroner’s office, according to the FCSO.
Stratmoen said the climbers ascended Pingora on Tuesday, recovered the body and lowered it down the mountain, then transferred it to the horse team, which traveled to meet Stratmoen’s staff at Worthen Meadows at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
