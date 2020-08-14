JACKSON (WNE) — Truckers and haulers will be able to move heavier loads across the Snake River Bridge at night, a change to weight restrictions on the ailing span.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will put up temporary signals at each end of the bridge connecting the east and west banks of the river via Highway 22. The signals will restrict traffic to one lane, allowing heavier loads than are allowed during daytime hours to cross at night.
Traffic will be restricted from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week. WYDOT estimates motorists will experience delays of about one minute.
The signals will be in yellow-flash mode to allow two-way traffic during the day, and turn red, yellow or green at night for alternate one-way traffic.
WYDOT announced in May that the bridge was in need of repair. A routine inspection turned up problems with steel stringers under the bridge that had deteriorated as water and deicing salts leaked through expansion joints, causing corrosion. That led WYDOT to put weight limits on the bridge.
Haulers feared that would cut how much they could move over the bridge, doubling trips and increasing costs.
Mark Conner, the owner of C & C Trucking Inc., was concerned about the change in June but said Thursday the summer has been OK so far: “Things have gone smoother than I thought.”
