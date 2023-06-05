JACKSON — Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens ruled Friday against four anti-abortion advocates seeking to intervene in the legal battle after saying there was no room in the courtroom for rehashing the political debate.
Owens noted that the activists had the opportunity to make their political cases at the state Capitol while two laws, now being challenged, were enacted.
Although the proposed intervenors argued that their right to advocate would be eviscerated if they were not permitted to join the legal case, Owens questioned that conclusion.
“Can’t they advocate for an amendment that would put to the voters to decide this issue?” she asked.
Their attorney, Tim Garrison, responded that it would be a “heavier lift.”
Garrison, an attorney for the conservative Christian legal advocacy group, the Alliance Defending Freedom, is representing state Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody; state Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett; Right to Life of Wyoming; and Secretary of State Chuck Gray.
Rodriguez-Williams called Friday’s ruling disappointing.
“I thought that Rep. Neiman and I both had significant and unique interests in our case fighting for the right to intervene and were denied that opportunity to present that evidence and unique perspective,” Rodriguez-Williams said.
This is the second time Owens has denied proposed intervenors. Garrison cited a Dec. 20 Wyoming Supreme Court decision as the reason he thought this decision might be different.
“The main difference in this case is that the Wyoming Supreme Court in the previous case said that it wanted more facts and evidence so that’s what we proposed to bring to the court and we still hope that we might be able to do that,” Garrison said after the hearing.
Garrison declined to comment on whether his clients would appeal.
Garrison stated in court that the four advocates intended to present testimony from physicians to contradict the claim that abortion is health care, evidence around how Wyoming’s Constitution was not meant to protect abortions, testimony showing how the current statutes “accommodate all health care concerns raised by doctors,” and finally, evidence that the laws in question are not vague.
Garrison also argued that his clients’ interests were not adequately represented by the attorney general’s office because Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde did not plan to produce witnesses or opposing testimony.
“We don’t have a slight difference in strategy,” Garrison said. “We have a fundamental disagreement about whether there should be any evidence at all.”
Jerde countered Friday that the intervenors were reading too much into the Wyoming Supreme Court’s decision to decline taking the case. Although the higher court said it needed more facts developed in the case, Jerde stressed that pitting doctors against each other on the stand would do little to resolve the outstanding legal questions.
Jerde also vehemently opposed Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s request to intervene, stating Gray did not have the statutory authority to do so.
Throughout the hearing, Garrison relied heavily on a case that the proposed intervenors cited in last year’s request, in which an environmental advocate was allowed to intervene to defend an Endangered Species Act listing for the Mexican spotted owl. This was an example of courts allowing advocates to intervene, Garrison argued.
“The intervenors have a decadeslong, persistent record of advocacy,” Garrison told Owens.
In issuing her ruling, Owens sided with Jerde, drawing a distinction between the spotted owl case and this one.
“The intervenors and the government had diametrically opposed views in that case,” Owens said, referring to the spotted owl case. “Here the state and intervenors are taking the same position and that is to defend the law.”
Chelsea’s Fund Director Christine Lichtenfels called Owens’ denial the right decision to “keep the case more straightforward.”
Chelsea’s Fund is a nonprofit that provides abortion care and one of six plaintiffs challenging both Wyoming’s near total ban on abortions and ban on chemical abortions. The plaintiffs are two women, Danielle Johnson and Kathleen Dow; two doctors, Dr. Rene Hinkle and Dr. Giovannina Anthony; and two nonprofits, Chelsea’s Fund and Circle of Hope. The group is suing the state, Gov. Mark Gordon and the attorney general, as well as the Teton County sheriff and Jackson police chief, who would be tasked with enforcing the new laws.
The plaintiffs assert that the two abortion bans violate state constitutional rights, particularly the right for adults to make their own health care decisions, the right to privacy and the right to religious freedom.
One of the bans, the “Life is a Human Right Act,” is currently enjoined while the case is pending.
The plaintiffs have requested that the court also halt the medication abortion ban, which is set to go into effect July 1. A hearing on whether Owens’ will do so has been scheduled for June 22.
Plaintiff Dr. Anthony praised Friday’s ruling.
“I feel like we have a judge who has a very measured and considerate approach to the law,” Anthony said after the hearing. “But this is just one more step along the way.”
Rep. Rodriguez-Williams didn’t specifically address whether she and Rep. Neiman would consider seeking a constitutional amendment, which would require voter approval, to ban abortions.
Instead, the state lawmaker emphasized her current advocacy work to pass the near total ban, which Owens has halted from taking effect until the court challenge is decided.
“My role is to carry out the will of the people,” Rodriguez-Williams stated after the hearing. “We’re basically carrying out what the Dobbs decision gave us the authority to do and … we did that through the Life is a Human Right Act legislation.”
This story was published on June 3, 2023.
