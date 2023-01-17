Ed board right to revisit standards, reduce red tape
From the Jan. 11 Buffalo Bulletin:
Late last year, the governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education advisory group delivered its final recommendations to Gov. Mark Gordon. Its recommendations aren’t policies or prescriptions, but guiding principles for elevating the state’s K-12 education system.
Those recommendations came on the heels of the release of the state’s draft “Profile of a Graduate” — seven “competencies” drafted by the State Board of Education and meant to address what parents, educators and communities believe Wyoming students need to know to be ready for life after high school. The profile includes academic, career, community and life goals for Wyoming graduates.
In addition to the RIDE recommendations and Profile of a Graduate, the state has adopted content and performance standards in each of the following 10 content areas: reading/language arts; social studies; mathematics; science; fine arts and performing arts; physical education, health and safety; humanities; career/vocational education; foreign cultures and languages; government and civics including state and federal constitutions; and computer science.
And by all accounts, the standards are broad and deep. The state’s science standards number more than 250 pages. Wyoming has more than 1,800 K-12 content standards across subject areas, according to a news release from the State Board of Education.
But rather than having the desired effect of providing clear direction to districts and educators, teachers and administrators increasingly say that the many different boxes they must tick has become onerous — forcing teachers to pick and choose what content to cover or to cover material in a cursory manner rather than engaging and exploring content deeply. And it’s created an unwieldy amount of paperwork that takes teachers away from actually teaching.
In October, the State Board of Education registered those concerns, voting to address the concerns “raised by educators, citizens and policymakers regarding the instructional and learning load of the current Wyoming Content and Performance Standards.”
The intent of the resolution is to reduce the load of state standards to provide time for classroom innovation and meaningful learning experiences, a need heard through both Gordon’s RIDE Advisory Group and the Profile of a Graduate listening sessions.
“In anticipation of the establishment of Wyoming graduation standards and the implementation of the Profile of a Graduate, we recognize the need for schools to have greater flexibility and time to pursue innovation and community collaboration in response to the voices of Wyoming stakeholders,” the resolution stated. “We resolve to reduce the standards load by adopting performance standards as the state standards and to embark on the rule promulgation no later than February 2023.”
The review marks the first step as the board attempts to convert the profile of the graduate into action — to map those seven core competencies onto the standards teachers are supposed to be teaching.
It also marks the recognition that some of the present standards amount to burdensome red-tape and micromanagement. More isn’t always better. In this case, the educational community has spoken — teachers need time to teach.
The market is speaking loud and clear on coal. Will Wyoming listen?
From the Jan. 15 Casper Star-Tribune:
There’s a persistent narrative in Wyoming that the coal industry’s ills can be laid at the feet of the federal government. If we could just remove unnecessary regulations and red tape, this thinking goes, the industry would be fine.
But the facts don’t back up this argument. If the federal government was truly to blame, you’d expect coal sales would correlate to the administration in office. There would be bigger declines during Democratic administrations and better fortunes during Republican ones.
But that hasn’t been the case. Former President Donald Trump, while doing away with various Obama era regulations in March 2017, declared “our administration is putting an end to the war on coal.” That year, Wyoming shipped 310 million tons of coal to the power sector. In Trump’s last year in office, that figure had fallen to 214 million tons.
Instead, coal’s ills can be traced to a simple economic reality – there’s less demand for it. Wyoming coal is primarily used in power plants. And the U.S. energy market wants less coal than it once did. That trend will continue, an analysis of the data performed by Casper Star-Tribune energy reporter Nicole Pollack found. Last year alone, a dozen power plants stopped buying Wyoming coal. More than 30 legacy plants are set to shut down this decade.
There are many reasons for that. Natural gas has taken some of that market share. So have renewables. Other states have chosen to phase out coal, or at least increase the share of renewables that they use for power. But at the end of the day, the reasons aren’t all that important. The market wants what it wants. And Wyoming, as the nation’s least populated state, doesn’t have the power to change that.
That doesn’t mean there won’t be a market for some coal. The state is investing in carbon capture and other innovation. But even if those initiatives pan out, they will mean a new normal for the industry, rather than a return to the time when coal was king.
“I think we’ve got to realize that the days of 480 million tons a year are over,” Jason Begger, director for a Wyoming facility where developers can test carbon capture technology, told Pollack. “There’s just no way that market is coming back. The amount of power plants that it would take to construct to consume that amount of coal is just pretty unfeasible.”
Given that reality, it is past time for some hard conversations about the industry’s new normal and what it means for our state, which has long relied on coal both for revenue and jobs. Railing against the federal government does nothing to position us to succeed within this new normal. It simply wastes precious time and money that could be spent investing in the next thing that will help to buoy Wyoming’s economy.
We can and should support our coal communities. They have more than earned that for their contributions to Wyoming over the years. But we aren’t supporting them if we ignore what the market is telling us. Instead of blaming the federal government, we can help coal workers – and the rest of our state – by acknowledging this new reality. We must be honest about the challenges our state is facing if we want to overcome them.
Legislature can enhance local control with optional tax
From the Jan. 11 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
As the 67th Wyoming Legislature gets underway, lawmakers are seizing the opportunity to enact new legislation on behalf of the Cowboy State’s residents.
Hundreds of bills are already slated to be introduced, with topics ranging from critical state priorities to measures that cater to extreme political agendas.
However, the most beneficial bill Wyoming legislators could pass in the 40-day general session would be an optional real estate transfer tax, allowing counties to fund their own county’s priorities.
In Teton County, skyrocketing real estate values have resulted in a dearth of housing for vital employees and community members. Every multimillion-dollar real estate sale further exacerbates the valley’s housing crunch. Putting a small tax on high-end sales could help fund those impacts.
But before a penny could be collected, each community’s voters would need to pass the measure at the ballot box. Even legislators who have signed “no new tax” pledges could still vote for a bill like this in good conscience, since it’s only the option for a county to create its own tax. It’s a vote for local control.
Without that option the infrastructure of workers to serve all aspects of Teton County’s economy continues to decay. With that option Teton County could have a new tool for maintaining a vital community that embraces its workers.
Beyond Jackson Hole, a county optional real estate transfer tax would be a valuable tool for communities across the state. County or town leaders could clearly identify a funding priority from a flat percentage collected on each real estate transaction over a certain price threshold, say $1.5 million. This is a logical solution.
As our 93 elected citizen legislators dig into the long days of the legislative session, with minimal compensation, they will weed through bills ranging from property tax relief programs, liquor license fees and wildlife management topics, to Medicaid expansion and increasing wages for state employees.
There’s also no shortage of bills focused on far right topics like critical race theory, gender-affirming care, eliminating vaccine requirements for children, and bucking an array of federal oversight on firearms, rare earth extraction and more.
There’s a growing sentiment to reduce the state’s primary revenue streams, property and sales tax, without any sustainable plans to replace potential losses. Revenue enhancements are essential to diversifying the state’s ability to operate as costs increase. Sadly, many legislators struggle to do math. Or they are more interested in cutting funding for long-standing state priorities like K-12 education than actually making Wyoming a better place to live.
Haven’t we already learned that partisan politicking impedes the kind of progress Wyoming needs in this hour?
Wyoming legislators should cultivate growth in emerging industries while keeping the mainstay energy, agriculture and tourism sectors strong.
If you’d like to learn more, visit WyoLeg.gov. A complete list of bills is regularly updated by the tireless legislative services office staff. One benefit of the pandemic is that all committee meetings and both the house and senate floors are now streamed on YouTube for viewing from afar.
If you’re passionate about Wyoming’s future, now is the time to engage.
Emergency preparedness should start at home
From the Jan. 12 Powell Tribune:
Last week, two local residents went to the Park County Commissioners with a proposal to build a facility to store three months worth of food for all roughly 30,000 county residents that could feed people in the event of a serious emergency that led to empty supermarkets or no electricity for an extended period of time.
Emergency preparedness is important, and county officials and our local Homeland Security leader will mull this idea over, but emergency preparedness should start at home if possible.
While it’s a good idea to stay local as much as possible and rely on county government as opposed to state and national government, the responsibility for being prepared ought to start at home.
The Department of Homeland Security has a National Preparedness Goal, which defines what it means for the whole community to be prepared for all types of disasters and emergencies. The goal is, “A secure and resilient nation with the capabilities required across the whole community to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk.”
According to DHS, these risks include events such as natural disasters, disease pandemics, chemical spills and other manmade hazards, terrorist attacks and cyber attacks.
“Preparedness is a shared responsibility; it calls for the involvement of everyone — not just the government — in preparedness efforts,” DHS states. “By working together, everyone can help keep the nation safe from harm and help keep it resilient when struck by hazards, such as natural disasters, acts of terrorism, and pandemics.”
It’s an admirable goal and includes schools and nonprofits, the media and businesses, but the list starts with the family.
So, maybe there is some countywide preparedness plan that includes a food stockpile or other measures to help those who don’t have the means to help themselves, but for your family’s sake, make sure you’re prepared for an emergency. Jeff Martin with Park County Homeland Security recommends families have a month’s worth of food on hand in case of an emergency. A power outage may not last a month, but even a couple of days could be a challenge without advance preparation. And as a bonus, you may have extra supplies to help a neighbor who wasn’t able, for one reason or another, to be as prepared.
— By Zac Taylor
Quirky or otherwise, Wyoming leaves its bowl game footprint
From the Jan. 10 Powell Tribune:
The last time the University of Wyoming played in the Arizona Bowl football game the Cowboys won 38-17 over Georgia State, and the UW following ran the hosts out of beer. That was 2019.
This year, the Arizona Bowl hosts were better prepared. Beer was sold in super-size, 25-ounce cans for the Dec. 30, 2022 game, and the supply lasted — even through an overtime period as the Pokes were nipped by Ohio University 30-27.
And, no, it had nothing to do with the sponsor name of the Arizona Bowl — Barstool Sports.
Barstool produced the game on its digital and pop culture media platform, selling tickets via its mobile app. A Barstool personality sang the national anthem before kickoff, and Barstool voices did the play by play and color announcing for the telecast.
On the day following the game, the Tucson newspaper called the presentation of the 2022 Arizona Bowl a little quirky; not outlandish, simply quirky in keeping with bowl game history.
The digital nature of it went a little far for me in that there were no printed game-day programs. No matching player names and numbers. Of course, the digital generation in the stands could turn to their phones to find a corresponding outlet for rosters somewhere. Not me.
The description of the Barstool announcers from folks back home has also been interesting. The reviews have not been over the top laudatory. The characterizations have ranged from “sophomoric and smutty,” to “too much like game show hosts — loud and off the wall, talking over each other.” In short, they were not network grade commentators.
All of that aside, it was a pretty spectacular day in the colorful University of Arizona Stadium. Game time temperatures near 70. An Air Force jet flyover and parachute jumpers gliding in at 120 miles per hour before kickoff; fireworks exploding in the darkening sky at game’s end.
An announced crowd of 27,691 had to look good to a TV audience on the lower levels of the stadium.
And, yes, Wyoming did its part and then some. The UW athletic ticket office sold 2,200 tickets, not counting 500 tickets given to the UW Western Thunder Marching Band and players’ families. Clearly, more attended and purchased tickets through other outlets, leading the UW Athletic Department to estimate 6,500 Cowboy fans in attendance.
This mantra held true and continues to make UW an attractive invitee: Wyoming fans will travel.
— By Dave Bonner
Protecting the integrity of information
From the Jan. 12 Thermopolis Independent Record:
When our society finds a better way to archive public records for the people, it will have the full support of this newspaper.
Public notices (legals) are the surest way to let the citizens know how their tax dollars are being spent.
They also create a permanent and secure record of the business of your government, and they have run in these pages since this newspaper began.
That won’t always be the case.
Publishing online has been a boon to getting news into the hands of more people, and in getting government information to its citizens.
But online dissemination of information is tragically flawed, precisely because it is so accessible and therefore susceptible to corruption.
Real news and credible information still come from trusted sources, primarily your hometown newspaper.
The First Amendment to the Constitution of these United States created a bulkhead against government abuse, ensuring the Freedom of the Press and thereby creating a Fourth Estate to serve as a watchdog over the other three, the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of our government.
Which is why, for two-and-a-half centuries, your elected officials have been required to spend a tiny fraction of their budgets to keep you informed of how they are spending the lion’s share of your tax dollars.
This newspaper has existed for generations because generations of this community have recognized it as a trusted source of information.
We recognize the potential of a world-wide web, and so we harness it responsibly, by placing public notices there.
Most all print newspapers do this, in addition to providing printed-on-paper records. Those paper records are archived by newspapers, libraries and museums.
These safeguards make the public notices as accessible as humanly possible, while protecting the integrity of the information.
Now imagine a community where the government’s business is posted solely online, destined to be lost in the infinite internet.
How would you know what government action may adversely affect you? Worse, how would you know when and where to look for that information?
It may as well not be posted at all.
Consolidating education funds doesn't address real issue
From the Jan. 14 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
On the surface, a legislative proposal to combine Wyoming’s K-12 education funds seems like a good idea. As with most problems, though, when you dig down into the details, you find things aren’t so simple.
For many years, Wyoming lawmakers have known that as the flow of federal coal-lease bonus payments dried up, their ability to fund school construction projects would go away, too. According to reporting by High Country News, the state has used about $2.5 billion worth of this money to build dozens of new school buildings statewide.
However, as demand for coal has declined, that money has disappeared. The Casper Star-Tribune recently reported that in 2013, $229.6 million in coal-lease bonus money funded school construction projects. Last year, that amount was $0, and the Legislative Service Office projects no money will come from this source in the near future.
Although the funding source has dissipated, the need for new schools hasn’t. In fact, Laramie County School District 1 has most of the top 20 school buildings in need of replacement due to their age and current condition, according to the School Facilities Commission’s rankings.
So, what do lawmakers plan to do about this problem? The Joint Appropriations Committee’s current proposal is to gradually eliminate the School Capital Construction Account and take money for new construction from the Wyoming School Foundation Program, which is the main source of revenue to operate K-12 schools statewide, and the Strategic Investment and Projects Fund.
The reason? Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, told the Star-Tribune that he believes fewer “sub accounts” will make it easier to fund school construction projects, since access to the money won’t mean waiting until the next legislative session for approval.
Allowing more flexibility appears to be a good idea. Since construction costs seem to always be on the rise, the longer districts have to wait for the money from the state, the more a project is likely to cost.
The proposal also seems like it lessens the capacity for petty scorekeeping—lawmakers in one community voting against money for another simply because they haven’t gotten what they want (as we saw happen before the eventual approval of money to replace Cheyenne’s Carey Junior High).
Since we haven’t seen the detailed proposal yet, it’s unclear how lawmakers will ensure the School Foundation Program retains enough money to cover operational costs while also continuing to hand out money for much-needed construction costs.
Will a minimum balance be required? We certainly hope so. Will guardrails be put in place to prevent reckless spending that impacts the state’s ability to meet its greatest needs? What will those guardrails be?
Which takes us back to the underlying problem: The state’s main source of school capital construction funding is gone, and nothing has been created to replace it. Without a new source of revenue, lawmakers will be unable to meet the need for replacement facilities while also funding day-to-day operational costs.
This effort also doesn’t address the problem of the school construction priority system, which penalizes districts for making necessary repairs and minimal improvements to aging buildings. Why should a 60- or 70-year-old building be less of a priority simply because district officials replaced a leaking roof or bought fans to keep students cool?
Again, we don’t necessarily disagree with the need for the JAC’s proposal, but it seems like a diversionary tactic, intended to make people feel like the Legislature is doing something when, in reality, it’s little more than a shell game.
Who is talking about long-term funding of both K-12 operational needs and capital construction? The answer seems to be no one.
The state is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by the Wyoming Education Association, accusing lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon of failing to adequately fund schools, as required by the state’s constitution. As we’ve said before, state elected officials should be ashamed of themselves for allowing the issue to get this bad, let alone pushing back instead of searching for long-term solutions.
No one wants to pay more taxes. Yet, without a new source of income to replace federal coal-lease bonus payments, aging schools will continue to deteriorate.
And just like the health insurance gap lawmakers have failed to address through Medicaid expansion, the distance between the “haves” and “have-nots” will continue to grow. Students and staff in older schools will continue to deal with overcrowded, uncomfortable classrooms, while those in newer buildings enjoy the latest technology, abundant space, better lighting and more.
Unfortunately, this is just one more example of the shortsightedness and self-centered attitude that permeates the Wyoming Legislature. If it doesn’t affect them directly, the majority of our lawmakers don’t want to be bothered.
So, fine, go ahead and decide whether to merge the K-12 funds into one pot. Just don’t expect a gold star for doing it.
David Adler: Buck v. Bell: The Supreme Court upholds forced sterilization
In a tragic, landmark ruling of historic dimensions, the Supreme Court, in 1927, in an opinion written by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, upheld the forced sterilization of a Virginia woman erroneously characterized by the state as “feeble minded,” grounded on the chilling rationale that, “three generations of imbeciles are enough.”
The Court’s 8-1 decision in Buck v. Bell, with only Justice Pierce Butler dissenting, is widely regarded as one of its worst. Justice Holmes’s opinion, just five paragraphs in length, and fewer than 1,000 words, callously dispatched the dreams of those hoping to create a family, by laying a legal foundation for some three dozen states to forcibly sterilize more than 70,000 Americans in the 20th century. Victims included those like Carrie Buck, who were deemed “mentally deficient,” those described as “promiscuous” women and, most prominently, women of color.
America’s alarming embrace of eugenics — the “science” of eliminating undesirable traits in the gene pool — in the first decades of the 20th century, spawned state laws that authorized the involuntary sterilization of those who might reproduce and transmit mental illness and other traits that should be cleansed from humanity.
Carrie Buck was raped and impregnated by a relative in 1924, when she was 18 years old. Her foster family, fearing disclosure and humiliation, committed her to Virginia’s Colony for Epileptics and Feeble-Minded, on the premise that her intellectual age was only nine years old. The colony enthusiastically practiced sterilization as a means of promoting a better race by preventing procreation among those with “undesirable” traits.
Carrie was considered a good candidate for compulsory sterilization because her mother, Emma, who was alleged to have a mental age of less than eight years, was housed at the colony. When Carrie delivered a daughter, Vivian, the superintendent of the colony declared that she had the “look” of an “imbecile.” The superintendent recommended sterilization for Carrie on grounds that she was feebleminded and a “moral delinquent.”
The superintendent’s recommendation was sustained at a sham hearing. Carrie had legal representation, but in name only since her attorney was a former member of the colony’s board and a close friend of the colony’s attorney. Her “attorney” called no witnesses to defend Carrie or the charges by the state that her family was part of the “shiftless, ignorant and worthless class of anti-social whites” in the South. Vivian was somehow described as “not quite normal.” Carrie’s legal counsel could have argued that her academic record was “average,” which it was, and that she faithfully attended church, but he did not, because he intended to fail, hoping to obtain a ruling upholding the Virginia law.
Before the Supreme Court, Virginia defended forced sterilization on its broad police power, its authority to protect the public and, in this instance, Carrie Buck. Carrie’s attorney now argued that the state did not have the authority to surgically deprive persons of “their bodily integrity.” If permitted to do so, he warned, “the worst form of tyranny, the reign of doctors” would decide which classes of people to drop from society.
The Supreme Court was indifferent to the claim that Carrie Buck had been deprived of her 14th Amendment right to due process and equal protection. At this juncture in American history, legal “rights,” beyond protection for property, took a backseat to assertions of a state’s police power. In many cases, the mere invocation of the police power was sufficient to trump the claim of “rights.” Justice Holmes, a long-time advocate of judicial deference to state legislation, Social Darwinism and, with Chief Justice William Howard Taft, sympathetic to eugenics, was happy to end the Buck’s family line: “three generations of imbeciles are enough.”
Holmes wrote that if a nation might call on its “best citizens” for their lives during war, it could demand a "lesser sacrifice” of those who “sap the strength of society.” He added: “It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind.” For Holmes, some lives were more valuable than others.
Justice Holmes and the majority seemed not to care that Carrie was not mentally disabled. Vivian was an honor roll student before a bout with the measles took her life. Holmes wrote his English friend, Harold Laski, that he derived satisfaction from writing the opinion. “Establishing the constitutionality of law permitting the sterilization of imbeciles,” he observed, “gave me great pleasure.” Holmes, according to one of his biographers, feared for the future of the white race, believing it would be overtaken by brown and yellow races. Only brutal methods, including resort to euthanasia for the unfit, could insure survival and improvement of the white race.
In 1980, Carrie Buck was found alive and living with her sister, Doris, who had also been forcibly sterilized. Carrie was tested and determined to be a woman of normal intelligence.
The Supreme Court has not overruled Buck v. Bell, or rebuked Justice Holmes’s opinion. In 1942, however, the Court in Skinner v. Oklahoma implicitly overturned Buck v. Bell by recognizing a fundamental right to procreate. America had lost its appetite for eugenics after witnessing the horrors in Nazi Germany.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
