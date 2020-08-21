EVANSTON (WNE) — Evanston’s Urban Renewal Agency (EURA) and Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America program.
“Evanston’s Main Street program has met 10 rigorous performance standards and is one of only about 700 communities throughout the United States that are accredited,” Wyoming Business Council Regional Director Elaina Zempel said at a recent Evanston City Council meeting. “Evanston receives recognition for being a vanguard of award finalists for 35 years.”
Zempel offered her congratulations to Jane Law, EURA and Main Street director, and Evanston for their continued efforts to revitalize and build their downtown.
Law presented a certificate of appreciation to Mayor Kent Williams and the Evanston City Council for their continued support of EURA and the Main Street Program and read comments given by Wyoming Main Street Program Manager Linda Klinck, who was unable to attend.
“Wyoming Main Street understands the need for economic development in Wyoming’s communities and provides training and tools, but your Main Street successes are only possible with full local support, especially that of the municipal government. Please accept this recognition knowing that the Wyoming Business Council acknowledges your continued financial aid for Evanston Main Street.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.