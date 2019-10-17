JACKSON (WNE) — Grand Teton National Park has given final approval to plans to rapidly remove mountain goats by lethal and nonlethal means.
The mountain goats are not native to the national park and threaten Wyoming’s most isolated native bighorn sheep herd, according to a park decision released Tuesday.
Park officials pointed out some modifications to the agency’s original preferred alternative. Qualified volunteers will be used to assist in ground-based hunting, and mountain goat meat may be donated or distributed for consumption, a park press release states. In addition to hunting, the plan calls for the capture and translocation of mountain goats.
The Teton Range is home to about 100 native bighorn sheep, a tiny herd that has never been extirpated or augmented. But mountain goats that have migrated to the Tetons from the Snake River Range carry pathogens that can lead to deadly pneumonia, which could be transmitted to the bighorn sheep and risk wiping out the entire native herd. Mountain goats also compete with bighorn sheep for habitat.
Park officials estimate the non-native mountain goat population within the park at roughly 100 animals, a number that could keep expanding without active management, the release says. The plan will be put into action this winter, the release states.
