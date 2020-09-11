RIVERTON (WNE) – Fremont County Treasurer Tom Majdic intends to resign from his post.
Majdic became treasurer after winning the Republican nomination in the 2018 primary election, defeating Jim Anderson. The vote split was 3,969 to 3,483 in Majdic’s favor. Anderson now is Majdic’s deputy county treasurer.
County officials said Majdic’s decision to resign emerged via an e-mail Tuesday evening, but the exact reason for the move was unknown.
“I have no idea,” said Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker when asked Wednesday why Majdic was resigning.
Majdic did not respond to requests for comment by press time Wednesday afternoon.
The commission has not yet acted on the resignation, which Majdic intends to be effective Sept. 30. After that, the Fremont County Republican Party would conduct a caucus to nominate three new contenders for the spot. The Fremont County Commission then would appoint the new treasurer out of the three.
Fremont County Republican Party chairwoman Pepper Ottman said the process is new to her, as it’s the first resignation in her four-year tenure as the party’s leader.
