Minnesota man placed on probation for high-speed chase outside Cody
POWELL–A Minnesota man who recently led police on a high-speed chase on the North Fork Highway has been released on probation after spending two-and-a-half weeks in jail.
On July 24 in Park County District Court, Kirk D. Raymond, 53, pleaded guilty to a felony count of interference with a peace officer; it relates to Raymond trying to injure a pursuing Park County Sheriff’s deputy.
Raymond’s guilty plea came as part of a deal with prosecutors that involved three other counts — a felony charge of aggravated fleeing police and misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence and possession of marijuana — being dismissed.
Raymond told authorities that he suffers from manic depression and had been off his medications for weeks at the time of his arrest.
“I actually thought I was going towards South Dakota,” he previously said in court.
District Court Judge Bill Simpson accepted the plea agreement, suspending two to four years of prison time in favor of three years of unsupervised probation. Raymond’s only requirement is to obey the law.
On July 5, Raymond led the Park County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol on a late night chase on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 between Buffalo Bill Reservoir and the Shoshone National Forest boundary.
During the roughly half-hour pursuit, Raymond slammed on his brakes — nearly causing Deputy Bill Brown to crash into him and almost hitting a vehicle in the oncoming lane — and hit speeds that reached 100 mph.
Authorities ultimately had to use spike strips to stop Raymond’s Audi A4.
He reportedly smelled of alcohol, and marijuana products were found in the vehicle, charging documents say.
Raymond was ordered to pay $250 in court fees and assessment.
Cheyenne man charged with arson for storage unit fire
CHEYENNE—A 72-year-old Cheyenne resident has been charged with arson in connection with last Thursday’s fire at a storage facility on Missile Drive, according to court documents.
The official charge against Bela Kalfman is a single count of third-degree arson (property destruction greater than $200), according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Court documents allege that Kalfman “did unlawfully and intentionally start a fire or cause an explosion and intentionally, recklessly or with criminal negligence” destroy another’s property valued at $200 or more.
Cheyenne Police Department Detective Mike Fernandez reported hearing two large explosions and seeing a pillar of smoke as he exited Interstate 25 onto Missile Drive. He responded to the location of the fire, where a nearby witness told him the suspect was leaving the scene in a blue truck.
Fernandez located and spoke with Kalfman.
“He confirmed to have poured gasoline on items located with storage unit #26 and lighting the fire from the entry of the unit,” the affidavit of probable cause read. “Kalfman stated there was propane tanks, gasoline and diesel within this unit. Kalfman stated he started the fire because ‘voices’ told him to do so. ”
Kalfman told the detective that he was being watched before he started the fire and added that the unit he lit on fire was his own.
Fernandez also testified that Kalfman told him he was “sorry for his actions.”
The fire caused an estimated $1,000 or more in damages and placed people in harm's way. Fernandez also said the explosions were “possibly from the propane tanks, which (Kalfman) knew were in the unit he set fire to.”
If convicted, Kalfman could face up to five years of incarceration and/or a $5,000 fine.
FBI helps identify area where missing Wyoming woman’s cell phone lost signal
CASPER—The Wyoming branch of the FBI was able to help approximate where Breanna Mitchell’s cellphone last had signal, but the Washakie County woman remained missing on Monday.
This information doesn’t give exact locations, so the search area is still large, Washakie County Sheriff Austin T. Brookwell said in a Sunday statement.
Brookwell also noted Mitchell could have kept moving after her cellphone lost power.
A K9 and handler that worked Friday night and Saturday morning also showed “some signs in a certain area,” he said, adding that he currently has search and rescue crews there.
Brookwell refrained from sharing the location, as he doesn’t want individuals in the area who could “possibly jeopardize any tracks or clues.”
Mitchell is described as a 28-year-old white woman with green eyes and brown hair, though her hair may be black now, according to posts on Facebook. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
She has been missing since July 22.
She was last heard from after her car got stuck along rugged terrain near Nowater Trail past the Worland Municipal Airport, Brookwell said in a statement last week.
Authorities were granted search warrants last week for all of Mitchell’s cellphone, social media and email data, he said.
Numerous people have also been interviewed in connection with the investigation. The details of these interviews are not being released to the public, as this is an active investigation. Brookwell said that he will provide updates when he can and urged people to stay out of the search area.
People with information about Mitchell can contact the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office at 307-347-2242.
