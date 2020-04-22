DOUGLAS (WNE) — NextEra Energy Resources’ Cedar Springs Wind project – all three phases of it – is on track to be completed by the end of December as originally planned, officials said Tuesday.
That was welcome news for jobs coming to Douglas this summer as unemployment here continues to ramp up. The project will add a boost to the local economy.
Company officials said they are utilizing as much local materials as they can for the wind project.
Construction manager Damon Steelman said NextEra is using quite a bit of “local stuff,” such as housing, hotels, apartments, RV park spaces, water, aggregate and other materials.
“We’re utilizing restaurants, pieces and parts locally wherever we can. Some of (the crews) have gone toward Casper for housing, but all of the local sourcing is coming out of Douglas,” Steelman said.
The wind farm is expected to cost nearly $600 million by the time it is completed, and will employ a cumulative peak workforce of nearly 400 people, according to NextEra Project Manager Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick and Steelman spoke to Converse County commissioners and provided project updates April 21.
Commissioners Jim Willox and Mike Colling encouraged Fitzpatrick to hire locally when at all possible.
Fitzpatrick also addressed how the company is dealing with the pandemic restrictions, which he said are not holding up the project’s progress.
“In regards to COVID, we’re keeping our project moving forward while maintaining the safety of our workforce and the community. We’re not experiencing any related delays. We’ll report any changes if it is a COVID-related delay to report,” he promised.
