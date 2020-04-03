LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming will pay its 2,200 student workers through the end of the spring 2020 semester, an amount expected to total about $1.5 million, the school announced in a press release Wednesday. The news comes as part of the university’s $2 million initiative to provide students with “financial security” amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“Many UW students have been dramatically impacted by this event, particularly those students who faced financial and food insecurity before the effects of this crisis took hold,” UW president Neil Theobald said in a statement. “For many, the university has served as the primary resource for not only educational needs, but also critical amenities such as housing, food and technology. Our students have entrusted us with their well-being, and we will not let them down.”
Students will take classes remotely for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to stay-at-home orders in at least 38 states across the country, though Wyoming has not yet taken the measure. Because of that, student work positions have been severely limited or eliminated completely.
“Given their transition to online work and learning outside of Laramie, we are allowing students and their supervisors time to work through any student employment issues,” UW spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Boomerang.
UW has also launched an emergency fund for students who may have issues staying enrolled that is expected to equal at least $500,000 total. The Associated Students of UW will also distribute $163,000 to students that responded to a notice that they would be eligible for stipends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.