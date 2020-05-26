RIVERTON (WNE) — The Jackson man who died last month in a two-vehicle crash involving a Lander family near Dubois was high on meth, according to toxicology testing.
Scott E. Wright, 57, died of a cervical fracture due to blunt force trauma suffered in the collision, which was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 18, near milepost 95 on U.S. Highway 26.
Previous reports stated Wright was driving east in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he crossed the center line and exited the left side of the roadway. He then overcorrected to the right – back onto the road – and over-corrected again to the left, causing the Jeep to enter into a passenger-side leading skid, Wyoming Highway Patrol officials said in their crash report.
Daisy Ray, 33, of Lander, who was driving the westbound 2010 Ford Edge involved in the collision, attempted to avoid the crash by steering to the right and braking, officials said.
Despite her efforts, the Ford’s front end struck the Jeep’s passenger side, according to the report.
Wright was pronounced dead on scene, and Ray and her three juvenile passengers were transported by air and ground ambulance to “various medical facilities,” the WHP said.
Toxicology testing showed Wright had 610 nanograms per milliliter of meth in his system, as well as 20 ng/ml of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol.
