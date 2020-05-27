DOUGLAS (WNE) — A potential new employer is coming to Converse County – and they couldn’t come at a better time – due to the current economic downturn we’re in between the coal and oil bust and the coronavirus pandemic.
Converse County commissioners are considering issuing $10 million in industrial revenue bonds to Slate Refining LLC of Midland, Texas for the purpose of bringing the old Antelope Refinery on WYO 59 up to date and up to speed.
Slate Refining LLC purchased the mothballed refinery last year from Genesis Energy with the intent of getting it up and running as quickly as possible.
Company officials said they intend to provide a minimum of 21-23 permanent jobs at the refinery by Oct. 31, the date they expect the project to be producing, but they intend to review their needs and hire more people as it becomes necessary.
The Antelope refinery was mothballed in early 2014, but maintenance and upkeep has continued while the plant sat idle until Slate purchased the plant for an undisclosed amount in 2019.
Slate Refinery LLC Director Bob Williams predicted the company will produce 5,000 to 6,500 barrels a day at peak. He said the firm can turn a profit at 2,500 barrels a day.
If issued, the $10 million in industrial revenue bonds will be used for repairs, upgrades, maintenance, etc. to get the refinery up and running as expediently as they can.
