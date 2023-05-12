Ikon meme account fires up Jackson Hole Mountain Resort rumor
JACKSON (WNE) — Minutes after a meme account broadcast a rumor, text threads about Jackson Hole Mountain Resort ownership had started and three reporters had called to ask: Did it sell?
The resort president says no.
“Very credible rumors are circulating that JHMR sold within the past 24hrs,” read the Instagram story from the anonymously run account @Ikonoftheday, posted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. “And no, I’m not joking with ya’ll.”
The account, with 6,670 followers, pokes fun at Ikon pass holders and has taken swipes at the resort for serious topics like the local housing crisis.
While the Jackson Hole Daily wasn’t able to confirm the source, the buzz got the attention of people at the top.
Resort President Mary Kate Buckley relayed a message in a text to the Daily: “This year we at JHMR celebrated 31 years of Kemmerer ownership and confirm that we have not been sold and look forward to their continued stewardship/investment in our resort and our people,” she wrote.
Jackson Hole News&Guide editors estimate that the newspaper gets tips that one of Teton County’s three ski resorts has sold about every 18 months.
Onlookers on both sides of the Tetons have wondered for years if any of the area’s resorts will sell to Alterra Mountain Company or Vail Resorts, two of the largest resort-owning ski companies in the country.
This story was published on May 10, 2023.
BLM updates wild horse management in southern Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — On Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office issued a Record of Decision and approved Resource Management Plan Amendment for wild horse management within the Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices.
The amended plan resolves ongoing wild horse management conflicts between private and public land sections within the checkerboard land pattern, according to a news release.
The BLM prepared the amendment according to the terms of a 2013 consent decree with the Rock Springs Grazing Association, which required BLM to analyze certain wild horse management options as part of a new planning process.The approved plan amendment removes all checkerboard land from three Herd Management Areas.
As a result of this action, two of those Herd Management Areas will revert to Herd Area status and will be managed for zero wild horses. The third will continue to be managed as a Herd Management Area with the checkerboard lands removed.
Appropriate Management Levels under this plan amendment would be 464 to 836 wild horses, a roughly 60% decrease from previous AMLs of 1,481 to 2,065. Population management tools will be used to help manage wild horse populations and reduce the frequency of gathers.
The planning area for this Resource Management Plan Amendment includes the Herd Management Areas within the BLM Rock Springs and Rawlins field offices that contain checkerboard land and that are associated with the 2013 consent decree.
Specifically, this includes the Adobe Town, Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek and White Mountain Herd Management Areas, the release said.
This story was published on May 11, 2023.
