The number of confirmed coronavirus cases detected in Wyoming since the illness was first diagnosed in the state grew to 1,079 on Friday with the reporting of 27 new cases in nine counties.
However, the number of recoveries seen in the state since mid-March also increased by 37 among patients with confirmed cases and probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said new cases were confirmed in Big Horn, Fremont, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties on Friday.
Friday’s total brought to 152 the number of new cases reported in the last week.
Fremont County continued to have the highest number of cases confirmed since the pandemic began at 312; Laramie County had 149; Uinta County had 130; Natrona County had 93; Teton County had 86; Sweetwater County had 73; Campbell County had 42; Washakie County had 34; Albany County had 29; Park had 23; Johnson and Sheridan had 16; Converse had 15; Carbon had 13; Lincoln had 11; Big Horn had 10; Hot Springs had nine; Crook had seven; Goshen had four; Sublette had three; Platte had two, and Niobrara and Washakie each had one.
The department also reported that the number of recoveries seen since the pandemic began totaled 1,033 on Friday, an increase of 37 over Thursday’s figures. The total includes 812 recoveries among patients with confirmed cases and 221 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has symptoms of coronavirus and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness. As of Friday, 289 probable cases have been reported in the state since mid-March.
The recoveries brought to 317 the number of active cases in the state, with 249 among patients with confirmed cases and 68 among patients with probable cases.
