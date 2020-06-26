Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, June 26

Albany: 29

Big Horn: 10

Campbell: 42

Carbon: 13

Converse: 15

Crook: 7

Fremont: 312

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 16

Laramie: 149

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 93

Niobrara: 1

Park: 23

Platte: 2

Sheridan: 16

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 73

Teton: 86

Uinta: 130

Washakie: 34

Weston: 1

Total 1,079

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, June 26

Albany: 3

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 9

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 37

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 91

Lincoln: 6

Natrona: 16

Niobrara: 1

Park: 2

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 8

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 7

Teton: 33

Uinta: 36

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 289

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, June 26

Albany: 25

Big Horn: 9

Campbell: 41

Carbon: 21

Converse: 24

Crook: 5

Fremont: 283

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 196

Lincoln: 15

Natrona: 82

Niobrara: 2

Park: 7

Platte 2

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 36

Teton: 107

Uinta: 93

Washakie: 26

Weston: 1

Total: 1,033