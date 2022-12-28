Average Wyoming gas prices drop by 11 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $1.99 per gallon, while the highest was $3.85, a difference of $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 on Monday. The national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Dec. 28, 2022.
Barrasso nominates Sheridan students to U.S. service academies
SHERIDAN (WNE) — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., nominated Sheridan students Andrew Allee and Aiden Roth for appointments to U.S. service academies.
Allee is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Roth is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.
“It is an honor to nominate Andrew and Aiden to the U.S. service academies to represent the Cowboy State. They have both proven they have the academic and leadership skills needed to succeed,” Barrasso said. “If offered an appointment, I am confident they will make Wyoming very proud.”
Barrasso annually nominates the most-qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in a competitive process that can lead to an appointment.
Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.
This story was published on Dec. 27, 2022.
