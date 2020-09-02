DOUGLAS (WNE) — A bomb threat made against a Bill hotel earlier this year has resulted in the arrest of an Oregon man on three felony charges and three misdemeanors.
Joseph Arata, 52, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, has been charged with blackmail, making terroristic threats and aggravated assault – all felonies – and with domestic battery, stalking and communicating threats – all misdemeanors following the bomb threat called in about the Travelodge in Bill in late June.
Authorities say Arata called the Converse County Joint Justice Center and threatened to detonate a bomb at the motel in 30 minutes if an employee, Amanda Jackson, was not terminated from her job.
Jackson told investigators Arata was her ex-boyfriend and that he had been calling and texting her throughout the day with threats to harm and/or kill her, according to court records.
Arata had made numerous threatening phone calls and texts to Jackson between February 2020 to June, some of which included threats of physical violence and murder, according to the affidavit.
Arata was fired from the Travelodge in February and moved into a Douglas motel, where Jackson visited him on at least one occasion. She claimed he locked her in the room, threatened to kill her if she left, punched her and threatened her with a knife, according to court documents.
Arata pleaded not guilty to the charges in Converse County Circuit Court on July 13 before being bound over to Eight Judicial District Court to stand trial.
