POWELL — Race 4 Recovery has come a long way since 2019, when the motocross promoters set out to raise money for their friend Ethan Asher, who was seriously injured in a car accident.
Last year, the group — which consists of Josh Ashcraft, Talan Hooper and Talan’s dad, Mike Hooper — headlined the Park County Fair with an event that raised over $12,000 for Stephanie Warren, a Powell Middle School teacher who was diagnosed with breast cancer.
This year, the group held two events at the fair, including a headlining motocross event on Friday night. This year’s beneficiary was Macey Bernstein, a mother of three young children. Bernstein was diagnosed with Chiari malformation, a condition that can cause headaches, difficulty with coordination, dizziness and speech problems.
“If my kids turn out to be as amazing as these kids [Josh and Talan], I would feel I fulfilled my duty as a mom,” Bernstein told the crowd Friday.
Bernstein added that when Race 4 Recovery first contacted her, she didn’t believe there really was a motocross group in Powell raising money for people in the community who needed help.
She expressed her gratitude to Talan, Mike and Josh, as well as those who attended the event. She also thanked all the small businesses that sponsored the event and others who supported the event. These include volunteer first responders who were ready to treat any injuries and used fire apparatus to spray the track and control dust.
One rider did get a knee injury but gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was lifted on a gurney. Injuries are part of motocross, and the race went off with much excitement for the fans who filled the stands.
The all-ages mix of pros and amateurs competed on a track designed by Kyler Warren.
In a rather interesting circle of charity, Kyler Warren is the son of Stephanie Warren, who was once Josh and Talan’s teacher. Kyler himself was injured in an accident, and Stephanie commented on how much he enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to this year’s event.
“Again, Race 4 Recovery stepped in to help us … You have to realize what it means to me that the kids I once helped [as a teacher] now help me,” Stephanie Warren said.
The Race 4 Recovery nonprofit gets better at putting on these events, and this year’s track incorporated a lot of the feedback its members got from racers in the previous events.
“This is one of the best tracks I’ve ever seen,” said racer Micheal Wiles, who came in third in the 500A pro class.
Race 4 Recovery also held the Outlaw Rodeo on Wednesday night, and proceeds for that event will go toward supporting the group’s operations so they can keep putting on races and supporting those in need.
This story was published on August 2, 2022.
