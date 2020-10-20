Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20

Albany: 435

Big Horn: 58

Campbell: 199

Carbon: 39

Converse: 65

Crook: 31

Fremont: 213

Goshen: 42

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 381

Lincoln: 94

Natrona: 352

Niobrara: 2

Park: 169

Platte: 49

Sheridan: 160

Sublette: 16

Sweetwater: 43

Teton: 44

Uinta: 33

Washakie: 23

Weston: 46

Total: 2,521

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20

Albany: 996

Big Horn: 154

Campbell: 581

Carbon: 245

Converse: 175

Crook: 78

Fremont: 930

Goshen: 117

Hot Springs: 37

Johnson: 51

Laramie: 930

Lincoln: 257

Natrona: 904

Niobrara: 3

Park: 419

Platte: 64

Sheridan: 403

Sublette: 108

Sweetwater: 407

Teton: 683

Uinta: 325

Washakie: 129

Weston: 74

Total 8,070

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20

Albany: 135

Big Horn: 19

Campbell: 56

Carbon: 34

Converse: 78

Crook: 10

Fremont: 136

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 8

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 297

Lincoln: 55

Natrona: 161

Niobrara: 3

Park: 43

Platte: 34

Sheridan: 136

Sublette: 41

Sweetwater: 21

Teton: 33

Uinta: 79

Washakie: 10

Weston: 27

Total: 1,456

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20

Albany: 694

Big Horn: 113

Campbell: 436

Carbon: 238

Converse: 188

Crook: 57

Fremont: 838

Goshen: 91

Hot Springs: 39

Johnson: 50

Laramie: 842

Lincoln: 216

Natrona: 706

Niobrara: 4

Park: 290

Platte 48

Sheridan: 375

Sublette: 132

Sweetwater: 383

Teton: 671

Uinta: 369

Washakie: 109

Weston: 55

Total: 6,944

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.