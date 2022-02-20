American Legion Post 6 Commander Bill Barnes, right, and Col. Catherine Barrington, 90th Missile Wing commander at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, left, listen to speeches during the Veterans Day celebration last fall at American Legion Post 6. The celebration included speeches from Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., along with a 21-gun salute and moments of silence to recognize all veterans.