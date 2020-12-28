CHEYENNE – The numbers of active COVID-19 cases and virus-related hospitalizations in Laramie County have dipped substantially in recent weeks, though local health and hospital officials are not letting their guard down as the pandemic reaches new heights in other parts of the country.
Laramie County was reporting 265 active cases among its residents as of Wednesday. Two weeks earlier, on Dec. 9, the county had 1,114, or more than four times the current level. A month ago, on Nov. 23, that number stood at a record high of 1,689.
“Our case numbers have decreased significantly in about the last three weeks,” said Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. “I’m hoping that’s in part, at least, due to the mask orders and the other orders that the governor put into place (earlier this month), but our numbers have fallen considerably … we’re trending in the right way.”
Another encouraging trend is the county’s positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that have come back positive in the last two weeks. After reaching a high of 16% in early December, the local positivity rate stood at 6.82% on Wednesday – still higher than what health officials would like to see, but well below recent levels of community spread.
However, with national å of travel activity far higher during the Christmas season than at any other point of the pandemic, Emmons remained cautious, given the unknowns of the next few weeks.
“I’m still worried about what’s going to happen after Christmas,” Emmons said. “I don’t want people to let up their guard and think, ‘Oh, well, we’re just about done,’ because we’re not. … But right now, we are in a pretty good position, numbers wise.”
Emmons also noted an interesting trend that she’s observed in recent months: as case numbers have dipped in the midsection of the country, there have often been spikes in coastal states to the east and west.
“What we’ve seen so far is when the numbers on the East and West Coast go back up, those numbers then tend to move toward the center of the country, then the center of the country starts going back up,” Emmons said. “Some coastal states are up again, so is that going to move back into center of the country?”
For example, California has reported record highs for daily case counts and virus-related deaths in recent weeks. However, with distributions of COVID-19 vaccines now underway throughout the U.S., Emmons said the vaccinations “may put a damper on the virus working its way back into the (middle of the) country again.”
In line with the drop in local case numbers, the number of virus-related hospitalizations at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has also declined. As of Wednesday, the hospital was treating 35 patients with COVID-19, six of whom were on life support. From mid-November to mid-December, the hospital was typically handling around 50 patients with COVID-19 each day, reaching a high of 64 patients in the last days of November.
“It’s a positive trend for the moment,” CRMC President Tim Thornell said this week. “We’re still cautious, as we’re entering into the holiday season, with both Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner. There’s a possibility for increased transmission if people choose to get together during those times.”
Thornell noted the hospital didn’t see much of an influx in patients due to Thanksgiving gatherings, and he was optimistic about that trend continuing during the rest of the holidays.
“However, we’re always vigilant to be prepared for whatever may come our way,” he added.
The number of CRMC employees in quarantine due to positive tests or likely exposure had also declined, as about 50 clinical staff were unavailable this week – down from around 100 who were in quarantine earlier this month.
“That’s a fairly manageable number, given we have about 36 agency nurses and staff here on site helping us, so we’re actually doing pretty well staffing-wise at this point in time,” Thornell said.
Most of those traveling nurses, who were initially funded through federal stimulus money deployed by Gov. Mark Gordon in mid-November, will stay through the end of January, with some set to stay until March, Thornell said.
While the day-to-day workload has remained significant for hospital staff, Thornell said he has seen a slight uplift in spirits among hospital staff, both due to the COVID-19 vaccine’s arrival and the recent drop in case numbers.
“With the numbers coming down a little bit, with the vaccine here, it looks like we do have a clear path out of this,” Thornell said. “It’s still a long haul to get there, and I think we all recognize that, but at least the path is being cleared to make it to the end.”
