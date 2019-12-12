Nearly every community offers at least one opportunity for the kids to chat with Santa, but if you’re looking for a uniquely Wyoming photo of the family with the jolly old elf, head to Gillette to see Santa at The Range 307 on Sunday. From 1:00 to 4:00, you can snap a picture of the kids with Santa at the shooting range — firearms optional.
Kids' crafts, a Pictionary competition with prizes, cookies and apple cider will be available.
For more information, visit https://allevents.in/gillette/santa-at-the-range-307/200018430523749?ref=eventlist-l4.
Other out-of-the-ordinary Christmas events scheduled across the state this weekend include the following:
The Star of the Magi presentation Friday evening at UW’s Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium explores the possible celestial origins of the famed star that rose in the East.
Experience a Victorian Christmas at the Fort in Lyman at Fort Bridger State Historical Site on Sunday.
Get your Christmas gift wrapping done as you sip on wine at the Wine & Wrap in Lander at the Lander Art Center on Saturday. Scotch tape, scissors and plenty of space are provided.
Or enjoy some wine as you create a “Winter Snowman on Wood” Christmas decoration at the Sip ’n Paint event at the Table Mountain Vineyards in Torrington on Sunday afternoon.
Join the race to beat Santa and Mrs. Claus in Cheyenne on Saturday in the Christmas Classic 5K Run in Lions Park.
Rock Springs offers a different take on downtown Christmas shopping on Saturday with its Living Windows event, when local performance artists provide interest in merchants’ holiday windows.
Finally, a couple of events in Sheridan and Jackson may give parents the opportunity to get some shopping done. On Saturday, the WYO Theater in Sheridan offers the Jolly Holiday Film Series — featuring a Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. Kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas.
And on Parent’s Night Out -- also Saturday -- at the recreation center in Jackson, kids can play games, swim or watch movies for several hours and are provided dinner with the price of admission.
